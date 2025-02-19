NMIXX to release fourth EP on March 17
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:21
Girl group NMIXX will release its fourth EP, “Fe3O4: Forward,” on March 17, its agency JYP Entertainment said on Wednesday.
“Fe3O4: Forward” comes seven months after the girl group’s most recent EP, “Fe3O4: Stick Out,” which was released in August last year.
The album also marks the last music of NMIXX’s “Fe3O4” album series, which began with the group’s second EP, “Fe3O4: Break” (2024).
NMIXX is currently on its “NMIXX Change Up : MIXX Lab” concert tour, which kicked off in Seoul in October last year. The tour will continue in Mexico City on Wednesday and Thursday; Santiago, Chile, on Saturday and Sunday; and São Paulo, Brazil, on Feb. 28.
NMIXX debuted in February 2022 under JYP Entertainment. It has six members: Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group is known for songs like “Dice” (2022), “Love Me Like This” (2023) and “DASH” (2024).
