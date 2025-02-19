 Seventeen, IVE and other K-pop groups dominate IFPI music charts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen, IVE and other K-pop groups dominate IFPI music charts

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:45
Boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT, IFPI]

Boy band Seventeen [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT, IFPI]

 
K-pop groups including Seventeen, Stray Kids, Enhypen and IVE dominated the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI) annual music charts.
 
The Britain-based record industry tracker released its lists of the Global Recording Artist of the Year, Global Album Sales Chart and Global Album Chart for 2024 on Tuesday. 
 
The charts took into account artists' physical album sales, downloads and streaming. 
 

Related Article

 
Seventeen secured the No. 3 spot on IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the Year, following Taylor Swift and Drake. After debuting at No. 9 on this chart in 2021, Seventeen climbed to No. 6 in 2022 and reached a peak of No. 2 in 2023. 
 
On IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart, the group achieved No. 3 and 4 positions with "Spill the Feels" (2024) and "17 is Right Here" (2024).
 
On the Global Album Chart, Seventeen ranked No. 6 and 8 with the two albums, respectively.
 
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT, IFPI]

Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT, IFPI]

Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

 
Stray Kids ranked No. 5 in this year’s Global Recording Artist of the Year, marking the third consecutive time they have been listed on the chart. The group’s ninth EP "ATE" (2024) was named No. 10 on Global Album Chart and secured the No. 5 spot on the Global Album Sales Chart.
 
Stray Kids’ 2024 “HOP” edition of the “Skzhop Hiptape” took the No. 6 spot on the Global Album Sales Chart.
 
Enhypen made its debut at No. 14 on the Global Recording Artist of the Year chart. The group’s second full-length album, “Romance : Untold" (2024), achieved the No. 2 position on the Global Album Sales Chart and No. 4 on Global Album Chart.
 
International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI’s) Global Album Sales Chart for 2024 [IFPI]

International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI’s) Global Album Sales Chart for 2024 [IFPI]

 
Notably, the Global Album Sales Chart was dominated by K-pop albums released last year.
 
Girl group IVE's "IVE Switch" claimed the No. 7 spot followed by boy band NCT Dream's "Dream( )scape," aespa's "Armageddon" and Tomorrow X Together's "Minisode 3: Tomorrow." 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen Enhyphen Stray Kids IVE

More in K-pop

ZeroBaseOne concert film to premiere in cinemas next month

Seventeen's Hoshi X Woozi subunit to debut on March 10

Seventeen, IVE and other K-pop groups dominate IFPI music charts

NMIXX to release fourth EP on March 17

Boy band ONF expresses 'deeper music' in new EP

Related Stories

K-pop generations square off at Hanteo Music Awards

Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza Chicago festival in August

Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan

Stray Kids set to drop ‘HOP’ edition of ‘Skzhop Hiptape’ this December

Stray Kids to drop dance practices, vlogs and behind-the-scenes content for 'STAYweeK' event
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)