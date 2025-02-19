Seventeen, IVE and other K-pop groups dominate IFPI music charts
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:45
K-pop groups including Seventeen, Stray Kids, Enhypen and IVE dominated the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry's (IFPI) annual music charts.
The Britain-based record industry tracker released its lists of the Global Recording Artist of the Year, Global Album Sales Chart and Global Album Chart for 2024 on Tuesday.
The charts took into account artists' physical album sales, downloads and streaming.
Seventeen secured the No. 3 spot on IFPI’s Global Recording Artist of the Year, following Taylor Swift and Drake. After debuting at No. 9 on this chart in 2021, Seventeen climbed to No. 6 in 2022 and reached a peak of No. 2 in 2023.
On IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart, the group achieved No. 3 and 4 positions with "Spill the Feels" (2024) and "17 is Right Here" (2024).
On the Global Album Chart, Seventeen ranked No. 6 and 8 with the two albums, respectively.
Stray Kids ranked No. 5 in this year’s Global Recording Artist of the Year, marking the third consecutive time they have been listed on the chart. The group’s ninth EP "ATE" (2024) was named No. 10 on Global Album Chart and secured the No. 5 spot on the Global Album Sales Chart.
Stray Kids’ 2024 “HOP” edition of the “Skzhop Hiptape” took the No. 6 spot on the Global Album Sales Chart.
Enhypen made its debut at No. 14 on the Global Recording Artist of the Year chart. The group’s second full-length album, “Romance : Untold" (2024), achieved the No. 2 position on the Global Album Sales Chart and No. 4 on Global Album Chart.
Notably, the Global Album Sales Chart was dominated by K-pop albums released last year.
Girl group IVE's "IVE Switch" claimed the No. 7 spot followed by boy band NCT Dream's "Dream( )scape," aespa's "Armageddon" and Tomorrow X Together's "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)