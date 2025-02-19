Seventeen's Hoshi X Woozi subunit to debut on March 10
Hoshi X Woozi, the newest subunit of boy band Seventeen, will release its debut single, “BEAM,” on March 10, its agency Pledis Entertainment said on Wednesday.
“BEAM” marks the first collaboration in 8 years for Seventeen members Hoshi and Woozi since they joined hands for the track “Bring It” from the boy band’s 2017 full-length album “TEEN, AGE.”
“The new single ‘BEAM’ will capture the journey of the two members as they became one of the most successful K-pop artists,” Pledis Entertainment said.
Hoshi X Woozi is the boy band's third subunit. Seventeen's first subunit, BSS, released its single "Teleparty" on Jan. 8, which features the lead track “CBZ [Prime Time],” “Happy Alone” and “Love Song.” The boy band’s second subunit, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, broke the record for K-pop subunit groups by selling 694,009 copies of its first single, "THIS MAN," within the first week of its release in June last year, according to Pledis Entertainment.
Seventeen is set to host the ninth edition of its fan meet and greet, titled "Carat Land," on March 20 and 21 at Incheon Munhak Stadium.
Seventeen was awarded the Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12 last year and received the Best Album Grand Prize and Artist of the Year awards at Korea's 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 on Sunday.
The boy band will be the first K-pop act to perform at the biggest music festival in Latin America, Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025, taking place on April 4 in Monterrey, Mexico.
