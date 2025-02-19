ZeroBaseOne concert film to premiere in cinemas next month
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:10
Boy band ZeroBaseOne’s first world tour film is set to be released on March 12, distributor CJ 4DPlex said Wednesday.
Exclusively available at CGV, "ZeroBaseOne The First Tour [Timeless World] in Cinemas” will showcase performances from the boy group’s first world tour titled "Timeless World.”
ZeroBaseOne kicked off its first world tour, “Timeless World,” with three concerts from Sept. 20 to 22 in Seoul. The tour then continued across eight cities in Asia, including Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta and Macau.
"ZeroBaseOne The First Tour [Timeless World] in Cinemas” will not only feature the concerts but also the rehearsals along with interviews with the members discussing their journey, according to CJ 4DPlex.
ZeroBaseOne was formed through cable network Mnet's audition program "Boys Planet" (2023) and debuted on July 10, 2023, with the nine winning members: Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Ricky, Park Gun-wook, Kim Tae-rae, Kim Gyu-vin, Kim Ji-woong and Han Yu-jin.
The group is set to remain active until January next year.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)