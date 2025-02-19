 'The Old Woman with the Knife' locks in May domestic release
'The Old Woman with the Knife' locks in May domestic release

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:56
An official poster for “The Old Woman with the Knife,” also known as “Pa-gwa″ [NEW]

Vengeance thriller “The Old Woman with the Knife,” which premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16, is set for domestic release in May, distributor NEW said on Wednesday.
 
“The Old Woman with the Knife,” is based on the 2013 Korean novel "Pagwa" by Gu Byeong-mo.
 

The film revolves around Hornclaw, a veteran killer in her 60s, and Bullfight, a promising young killer who wants to work by her side but has secret intentions to take revenge on her because of what happened between them in the past.
 
The film was invited to this year’s Berlin International Film Festival and shown as a late-night Berlinale Special. The festival kicked off on Feb. 13 and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.
 
Lee Hye-young, known for “Walk Up” (2022) and “A traveler’s needs” (2024), takes on the role of the veteran assassin Hornclaw. Kim Sung-cheol, who starred in the second season of Netflix’s thriller series “Hellbound” (2021-24), portrays the promising killer Bullfight.
 
The film is directed by Min Kyu-dong, known for his works like “On the Line” (2021) and “Herstory” (2018).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]


