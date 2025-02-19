Korean Air Force takes out KF-21 fighter jet for test flight — in pictures
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:45
Updated: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:48
The KF-21, right, and KF-16 fighter jets conduct a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]
A KF-21 fighter jet conducts a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19.
The pilot seated in the rear seat of the KF-21 is Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su, commanding his first test flight of the fighter jet. The first batch of the homegrown fighter aircraft is set to be delivered next year.
KF-21, top, and KF-16 fighter jets conduct a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]
Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su, right, and another pilot give a thumbs-up after conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]
A KF-21 fighter jet conducts a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. The pilot seated in the back is Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su. [NEWS1]
Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su gives a thumbs-up ahead of conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
