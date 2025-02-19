 Korean Air Force takes out KF-21 fighter jet for test flight — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korean Air Force takes out KF-21 fighter jet for test flight — in pictures

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:45 Updated: 19 Feb. 2025, 18:48
The KF-21, right, and KF-16 fighter jets conduct a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

The KF-21, right, and KF-16 fighter jets conduct a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

 
A KF-21 fighter jet conducts a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. 
 
The pilot seated in the rear seat of the KF-21 is Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su, commanding his first test flight of the fighter jet. The first batch of the homegrown fighter aircraft is set to be delivered next year.
 

Related Article

KF-21, top, and KF-16 fighter jets conduct a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

KF-21, top, and KF-16 fighter jets conduct a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su, right, and another pilot give a thumbs-up after conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su, right, and another pilot give a thumbs-up after conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [NEWS1]

A KF-21 fighter jet conducts a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. The pilot seated in the back is Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su. [NEWS1]

A KF-21 fighter jet conducts a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. The pilot seated in the back is Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su. [NEWS1]

Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su gives a thumbs-up ahead of conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su gives a thumbs-up ahead of conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]


BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags KF-21 Air Force Korea

More in Defense

Korean Air Force takes out KF-21 fighter jet for test flight — in pictures

Marine Corps holds live-fire drills on Yellow Sea border islands

Top Air Force commander conducts first test flight of homegrown KF-21 fighter

Military deploys new homegrown bunker buster missile amid North Korean threats

Korea to run country booth at UAE arms exhibition

Related Stories

Seoul, Jakarta hash out fighter jet disagreement

KF-21 fighter jet defies doubters and takes to the skies

Korea's KF-21 fighter jet successfully completes first flight test

DAPA approves plan to reduce Indonesia's financial contribution to KF-21 fighter project

Supersonic
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)