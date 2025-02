Korean Air Force takes out KF-21 fighter jet for test flight — in pictures

A KF-21 fighter jet conducts a test flight above an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, on Feb. 19.The pilot seated in the rear seat of the KF-21 is Korean Air Force chief of staff Gen. Lee Young-su, commanding his first test flight of the fighter jet. The first batch of the homegrown fighter aircraft is set to be delivered next year.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]