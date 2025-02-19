Top Air Force commander conducts first test flight of homegrown KF-21 fighter

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su commanded his first test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet Wednesday, officials said, as the armed service is set to receive the first batch of the homegrown fighter aircraft next year.For Wednesday's flight test, Lee boarded the KF-21 at an air base in Sacheon, 291 kilometers south of Seoul, and flew at a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 4,500 meters over waters off the country's southern coast, according to the Air Force.The KF-16, the Air Force's mainstay fighter, accompanied the KF-21, in an attempt to verify tactical operations capabilities with other aircraft, it added.South Korea has been seeking to develop a homegrown advanced supersonic fighter since 2015 to replace its aging fleet of U.S.-made jets, including the F-5.Korea Aerospace Industries, the jet's manufacturer, began production of the aircraft in July, with an aim to deliver the new fighter jet to frontline air bases starting in 2026."In terms of power, maneuverability, avionics and weapon capabilities, I am confident that the KF-21 will stand shoulder to shoulder with world-class fighter jets," Lee was quoted as saying after the test flight.Upon completion, South Korea is set to become one of the few countries that has succeeded in developing its own supersonic fighter jet, including the United States and Russia.Yonhap