 Top Air Force commander conducts first test flight of homegrown KF-21 fighter
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Top Air Force commander conducts first test flight of homegrown KF-21 fighter

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 14:52
Korean Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su gives a thumbs-up ahead of conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, about 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Feb. 19, 2025, in this photo provided by the Air Force. [YONHAP]

Korean Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su gives a thumbs-up ahead of conducting a test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet at an air base in Sacheon, about 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Feb. 19, 2025, in this photo provided by the Air Force. [YONHAP]

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su commanded his first test flight of the KF-21 fighter jet Wednesday, officials said, as the armed service is set to receive the first batch of the homegrown fighter aircraft next year.
 
For Wednesday's flight test, Lee boarded the KF-21 at an air base in Sacheon, 291 kilometers south of Seoul, and flew at a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 4,500 meters over waters off the country's southern coast, according to the Air Force.

Related Article

 
The KF-16, the Air Force's mainstay fighter, accompanied the KF-21, in an attempt to verify tactical operations capabilities with other aircraft, it added.
 
South Korea has been seeking to develop a homegrown advanced supersonic fighter since 2015 to replace its aging fleet of U.S.-made jets, including the F-5.
 
Korea Aerospace Industries, the jet's manufacturer, began production of the aircraft in July, with an aim to deliver the new fighter jet to frontline air bases starting in 2026.
 
"In terms of power, maneuverability, avionics and weapon capabilities, I am confident that the KF-21 will stand shoulder to shoulder with world-class fighter jets," Lee was quoted as saying after the test flight.
 
Upon completion, South Korea is set to become one of the few countries that has succeeded in developing its own supersonic fighter jet, including the United States and Russia.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea Air Force KF-21

More in Defense

Top Air Force commander conducts first test flight of homegrown KF-21 fighter

Military deploys new homegrown bunker buster missile amid North Korean threats

Korea to run country booth at UAE arms exhibition

Korea to issue first-ever postage stamp featuring homegrown submarine

Acting President Choi urges comprehensive security posture against North Korean threats

Related Stories

KF-21 fighter jet defies doubters and takes to the skies

Korea's KF-21 fighter jet successfully completes first flight test

DAPA approves plan to reduce Indonesia's financial contribution to KF-21 fighter project

Supersonic

Kicking the tires
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)