 Seoul Immigration Office to assign universities specific dates for handling student visas
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Seoul Immigration Office to assign universities specific dates for handling student visas

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 13:16
Seoul Immigration Office will operated a designated service desk for international students. [SEOUL IMMIGRATION OFFICE]

Seoul Immigration Office will operated a designated service desk for international students. [SEOUL IMMIGRATION OFFICE]

 
The Seoul Immigration Office will assign specific dates for different universities to handle their foreign students’ visa issues and designate an exclusive window to handle them before the spring semester.
 
The office will coordinate with 31 universities in the region to set a specific date to allow students from these institutions to bring the necessary documents to process visa-related issues.
 

Related Article

 
Specific dates for each school will be announced separately.  

This initiative aims to reduce congestion, particularly during the peak period around the spring semester in March, when many students apply for visa extensions or status changes, the office said in its press release on Tuesday.  

 
All visa-related matters for students with D-2-1 to D-2-8, as well as D-4-1 and D-4-8, will be handled at Window 9, a specially designated service desk for international students.
 
Located on the first floor of the building, the window will remain open until Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will resume operations from March 17 to March 28, maintaining the same hours.  
 
This initiative follows the office’s announcement in November last year to improve the complaint resolution process and enhance support for international students.
 
To further assist foreign students with post-graduation plans and job searches, the office will host a meeting on Feb. 27 at its premises. The session will introduce policies for foreign students, highlight job opportunities and provide a platform for students to share their concerns.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seoul Immigration Office visa foreign students

More in K-campus

Seoul Immigration Office to assign universities specific dates for handling student visas

'Battle of SNU' pits Yoon supporters and opponents in heated campus clashes

Andong National, Gyeongbuk Provincial merger moves forward after gov't approval

Foreign students in Busan to receive up to 13% in discounts on international shipping

Korea opens Global Talent Center to attract foreign tech talent

Related Stories

Korea announces 'top-tier' visas to attract high-tech foreign talent

Three alleged brokers arrested for assisting false refugees

Korea to push online anti-drug courses for foreigners as war on narcotics escalates

Korea's foreign employment hits all-time high

Korea, Qatar foreign ministers sign visa exemption agreement, talk cooperation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)