Seoul Immigration Office to assign universities specific dates for handling student visas
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 13:16
The Seoul Immigration Office will assign specific dates for different universities to handle their foreign students’ visa issues and designate an exclusive window to handle them before the spring semester.
The office will coordinate with 31 universities in the region to set a specific date to allow students from these institutions to bring the necessary documents to process visa-related issues.
Specific dates for each school will be announced separately.
This initiative aims to reduce congestion, particularly during the peak period around the spring semester in March, when many students apply for visa extensions or status changes, the office said in its press release on Tuesday.
All visa-related matters for students with D-2-1 to D-2-8, as well as D-4-1 and D-4-8, will be handled at Window 9, a specially designated service desk for international students.
Located on the first floor of the building, the window will remain open until Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will resume operations from March 17 to March 28, maintaining the same hours.
This initiative follows the office’s announcement in November last year to improve the complaint resolution process and enhance support for international students.
To further assist foreign students with post-graduation plans and job searches, the office will host a meeting on Feb. 27 at its premises. The session will introduce policies for foreign students, highlight job opportunities and provide a platform for students to share their concerns.
