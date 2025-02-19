 Senior North Korean diplomat hopes for strengthened ties with China this year
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:43
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho, left, and Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun holds a meeting at the Chinese Embassy in North Korea on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

A senior North Korean diplomat has voiced hopes for strong exchanges and cooperation with China this year during his meeting with Beijing's top envoy to Pyongyang, according to the Chinese Embassy in the North on Wednesday.
 
The North's Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho made the remarks during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun, held at the embassy the previous day, according to the website of the Chinese diplomatic mission.
 

Pak's message came as Pyongyang and Beijing have seen their bilateral ties cool since last year despite the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relationship.
 
Pak voiced hope that the two sides will "strengthen exchanges and cooperation" to push their relations to a higher level, stressing that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea and the final year of China's 14th five-year plan.
 
Wang said China is willing to work with North Korea this year to strengthen strategic communication and deepen practical cooperation to promote the bilateral ties, according to the embassy.
 
Last year was the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between North Korea and China, also called the "year of DPRK-China friendship." But the two nations skipped major celebrations and high-level personnel exchanges while North Korea has been bolstering close military alignment with Russia.
 
Yonhap 
