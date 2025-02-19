Miffed North Korea mocks denuclearization as 'failed old dream' after trilateral joint statement

North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine expresses desire to defect to South: Report

Senior North Korean diplomat hopes for strengthened ties with China this year

Ex-officials behind repatriation of North Korean fishermen handed suspended sentences

South Korea anxiously watches as U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine begin amid uncertainty

U.S. approves Ukraine's long-range strikes in Russia in response to North Korean troop deployment: Reports

Trump says he could meet with Putin 'very soon' on Ukraine

South Korea given prior notice by U.S. on decision to let Ukraine use long-range missiles against Russia: Presidential office

U.S., Russia to hold talks on ending war without Ukraine

No allies safe in Trump's global tariff war, including Korea