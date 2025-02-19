 Yoon surrogate decries 'liberal bias' at Constitutional Court as impeachment trial continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Yoon surrogate decries 'liberal bias' at Constitutional Court as impeachment trial continues

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:33
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


President Yoon Suk Yeol's unofficial spokesman Seok Dong-hyun speaks during a press conference held in an office building in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's unofficial spokesman Seok Dong-hyun speaks during a press conference held in an office building in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

 
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unofficial spokesperson Seok Dong-hyun accused members of the country’s judiciary and law enforcement agencies of liberal bias in their handling of his ongoing impeachment and criminal trials at a press conference on Wednesday.
 
Seok, a lawyer and longtime acquaintance of the president, focused his ire on the Constitutional Court’s acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, whom he characterized as unfairly disregarding concerns from Yoon’s lawyers over procedural issues in his impeachment trial.
 
Seok accused Moon of “going on an extreme power trip” by rejecting an objection from one of Yoon’s lawyers, Cho Dae-hyun, regarding the court’s decision to admit the prosecution’s interrogation record of the country’s police chief as evidence in the trial.
 
Though the recently amended Criminal Procedure Act prohibits interrogation records written by a prosecutor from being admitted as evidence in a trial without the consent of the individual who was questioned, Moon told Cho, a former Constitutional Court justice, that this law does not fully apply to an impeachment trial.
 
Seok also accused the state prosecution service of keeping Yoon in illegal detention by indicting him one day after the date his lawyers claimed his arrest warrant expired.
 
The Seoul Western District Court approved a formal arrest warrant against Yoon on insurrection charges on Jan. 19, four days after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) took him into custody with a detention warrant issued by the same court.
 

Related Article

Yoon’s lawyers argue the arrest warrant expired at midnight on Jan. 25, but prosecutors believe it was valid until Jan. 27, allowing them to keep Yoon at the Seoul Detention Center during his criminal trial.
 
Seok alleged that the liberal leanings of Moon, CIO chief Oh Dong-woon and the Seoul Western District Court judges who approved the two warrants against Yoon are apparent in their shared membership in a left-leaning lawyers’ association, whose Korean name translates to “Our Law Research Society” in English.
 
The association was founded in 1988 by judges demanding a complete overhaul of the judiciary amid the country’s transition to democracy.
 
Membership in the group, which is currently headed by Moon, is viewed by court observers as an indicator of a judge’s political affiliation.
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol's unofficial spokesman Seok Dong-hyun, right, speaks during a press conference held in an office building in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's unofficial spokesman Seok Dong-hyun, right, speaks during a press conference held in an office building in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. [YONHAP]

Seok further called on Moon and other justices “to engage in self-reflection” and “give both sides [of Yoon’s impeachment trial] equal amounts of time” to make their arguments “so that the truth is not obscured.”
 
Seok also clarified that the “major decision” Yoon’s lawyers warned they could undertake if they perceive the court as managing the trial unfairly refers to the possibility they could resign from the case en masse.
 
Seok denied that any of the actions being contemplated by Yoon’s lawyers includes the president’s resignation from office before the court announces its verdict regarding his impeachment.
 
The president is due to appear at the Seoul Central District Court at 10 a.m. Thursday for the first preliminary hearing of his criminal trial on insurrection charges.
 
He is also expected to attend the tenth hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court five hours later.
 
Security has been heightened around the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, since Wednesday morning.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Constitutional Court Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment martial law trial Seok Dong-hyun Moon Hyung-bae Seoul Western District Court insurrection

More in Politics

Yoon surrogate decries 'liberal bias' at Constitutional Court as impeachment trial continues

Yoon exits court early in contentious ninth impeachment hearing

Gov't, PPP to discuss AI, strategies to respond to DeepSeek

Defense Ministry office raided over allegations it helped martial law troops

Police raid home, offices of ex-interior minister in martial law probe

Related Stories

Police seek formal arrests of 66 pro-Yoon protesters accused of storming courthouse

Former Army commander doubles down on claim that Yoon ordered him to drag lawmakers out

Court dismisses Yoon's petition challenging arrest, adding to his impeachment woes

Yoon exits court early in contentious ninth impeachment hearing

Constitutional Court holds first hearing in President Yoon’s impeachment trial
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)