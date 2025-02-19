 30 active-duty military personnel under investigation over martial law, including 17 generals
30 active-duty military personnel under investigation over martial law, including 17 generals

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 13:00
Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, left, and Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun [YONHAP]

A total of 30 active-duty military personnel, including 17 generals, are under investigation on charges of insurrection for their involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.
 
According to data received from the Ministry of National Defense by liberal Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Ahn Gyu-back on Wednesday, 30 active-duty military personnel have so far been notified they will be investigated by agencies such as the prosecution, police, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and military prosecution regarding the martial law situation.
 

The 17 generals consist of one general, five lieutenant generals, three major generals, five brigadier generals and three brigadier general designees. The 13 field-grade officers include 11 colonels, one lieutenant colonel and one major.
 
Of the personnel under investigation, Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who served as the martial law commander, holds the highest rank as a four-star general. The five lieutenant generals are Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jeong Jin-pal, who was the deputy martial law commander, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Won Cheon-hee, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-Keun and former Capital Defense Command Commander Lee Jin-woo.
 
Additionally, former Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho and Defense Ministry Investigation Headquarters Chief Park Heon-su, both major generals, as well as 2nd Armored Brigade Commander Koo Sam-hoe, a brigadier general, and more are also under investigation on charges of insurrection.
 
The lowest-ranking officer is a major from the Defense Intelligence Command. No company-grade officers, non-commissioned officers, or conscripted soldiers serving their mandatory military service have been subject to investigation so far.
 
By unit, the Defense Counterintelligence Command accounts for the largest number, with eight individuals. The Defense Counterintelligence Command is accused of operating an arrest team targeting key figures such as the National Assembly speaker and ruling and opposition party leaders during the martial law incident, as well as planning to seize the National Election Commission’s server.  
 
The number is followed by six from the Army Special Warfare Command, five from the Defense Intelligence Command, three from the investigation headquarters of the Defense Ministry and two from the Capital Defense Command.
 
Of the 30 individuals who were notified of the investigation commencement, five have been brought to trial: Army Chief of Staff Park, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo, former Capital Defense Commander Lee, former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak, and former Defense Intelligence Commander Moon.  
 
They all face charges of engaging in key insurrectionary duties and abuse of authority by obstructing the exercise of rights.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Military Martial law Yoon Suk Yeol Insurrection

