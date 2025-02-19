Court orders retrial of ex-spy chief who assassinated Park Chung Hee in 1979

The Seoul High Court said Wednesday that it has decided to retry the case of former spy chief Kim Jae-gyu, who was convicted in 1979 for assassinating then-President Park Chung Hee.The decision came about five years after a family member of Kim requested a retrial of his case, seeking to have an insurrection charge against him be cleared.Kim, the former head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, assassinated Park and Cha Ji-cheol, head of the presidential security service, on Oct. 26, 1979, during a private dinner party, and was sentenced to death and executed in May 1980.The court said it found grounds for a retrial after determining that investigators had tortured and assaulted Kim during the investigation.The court's decision also came after it conducted a monthslong review starting with its first hearing over the case last April.The retrial will take place as ideological debates persist over Park's 18-year dictatorship that ended with his assassination.Conservatives credit Park for the country's fast economic growth, while liberals denounce him as a strongman who cracked down on political opponents and infringed on people's basic rights.Yonhap