 Cupid's arrow hits 44% in Seoul's latest mass blind dating event
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 14:05 Updated: 19 Feb. 2025, 14:54
Participants in the Seoul city government's matchmaking program converse during the event held at Hanwha General Insurance office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Friday. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A total of 22 couples were matched through the second edition of the Korean capital’s mass blind dating program.
 
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday, four out of 10 participants, or 44 percent, who joined the program on Friday found a match. The event featured 100 participants selected from a pool of 2,356 applicants.
 

Held on Valentine’s Day, the program was themed around art, allowing participants to engage in recreational activities based on their artistic tastes and go on a brief date as if they were at an art gallery.
 
“It was a unique and enjoyable experience to meet potential partners through art, and I appreciated the opportunity to connect with many different people,” said a participant surnamed Shin, according to the city government.
 
Following the four-hour event at Hanwha General Insurance’s office in central Seoul, participants submitted a list of their top three potential matches. Those successfully matched were notified individually the next day.
 
The city government said that Hanwha General Insurance will provide tickets to an art exhibition for the matched couples.
 
Three more mass matchmaking events are scheduled for this year — in May, September and November.
 
“With three more events planned following the program’s launch on Valentine’s Day, I hope many bachelors and bachelorettes take part and find meaningful connections,” said Kim Sun-soon, head of the Women and Family Policy Affairs Office at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, in a press release.
 
Participants in the Seoul city government's matchmaking program gaze into each other’s eyes in silence during the event held at Hanwha General Insurance office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Friday. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

Participants in the Seoul city government's matchmaking program chat at a gallery space during the event held at Hanwha General Insurance office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Friday. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
Cupid's arrow hits 44% in Seoul's latest mass blind dating event

