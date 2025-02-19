Kim Sae-ron’s funeral procession held as actors and K-pop stars pay respects
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 13:02
Actor Kim Sae-ron’s funeral procession took place on Wednesday morning in a private ceremony attended by family, acquaintances and friends, including actor Kim Bo-ra and Park Woo-jin of K-pop group AB6IX.
Kim passed away on Sunday at the age of 24. Her body was discovered by a friend that same day after she failed to show up for a scheduled meeting. The friend contacted Seoul Seongdong Police Precinct at 4:54 p.m. Authorities found no signs of foul play and did not discover any notes.
Kim began her career as a child model in 2001 before making her acting debut in the 2009 film “A Brand New Life” at the age of nine. The film was then invited to the 62nd Cannes Film Festival.
She rose to fame with her role in “The Man from Nowhere” (2010), starring alongside Won Bin. In the film, she played So-mi, a young girl who is kidnapped and must be rescued by the film’s protagonist.
Won Bin attended Kim’s funeral on Monday, which took place at the funeral parlor at Asan Medical Center in Seoul’s Songpa District. The funeral procession marked the final stage of the traditional Korean funeral, which typically lasts three days.
Other celebrities, including AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and actor Han So-hee, also attended during the three-day funeral.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
