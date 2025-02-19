 Opposition lawmaker fined 3 million won for violating election law
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Opposition lawmaker fined 3 million won for violating election law

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:38
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Lee Sang-sik leaves the Suwon District Court in Gyeonggi on Feb. 19, after the court fined him for underreporting his assets ahead of April's general elections. [YONHAP]

Liberal Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Lee Sang-sik leaves the Suwon District Court in Gyeonggi on Feb. 19, after the court fined him for underreporting his assets ahead of April's general elections. [YONHAP]

An opposition lawmaker was fined 3 million won ($2,084) by a court Wednesday, a sentence that could strip him of his seat in the National Assembly if finalized.
 
The Suwon District Court handed down the fine for Rep. Lee Sang-sik of the liberal Democratic Party on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.
 

Related Article

Lee has been accused of allegedly making a false statement of his assets during his parliamentary election campaign last April.
 
By law, a lawmaker will lose their seat if a fine of more than 1 million won on violation of election law is finalized.
 
After the ruling, Lee told reporters that he respected the court's decision, but he would appeal.
 
Yonhap
tags Lee Sang-sik Democratic Party

More in Social Affairs

Opposition lawmaker fined 3 million won for violating election law

Korea's angry right-wing youth become YouTubers to rail against impeachment, liberals and the Chinese

Court orders retrial of ex-spy chief who assassinated Park Chung Hee in 1979

School stabbing suspect looked up murder articles, weaponry online, police say

Over 120 Seoul public libraries to extend hours to 10 p.m.

Related Stories

Welcome to the party

DP passes motion to impeach interior minister for Itaewon tragedy

More lawmakers found to have hiked rent before passing property laws

DP chief Lee Jae-myung calls to end politics driven by hate

Hearing to suspend DP chief Lee begins
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)