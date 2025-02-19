Opposition lawmaker fined 3 million won for violating election law
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 17:38
The Suwon District Court handed down the fine for Rep. Lee Sang-sik of the liberal Democratic Party on charges of violating the Public Official Election Act.
Lee has been accused of allegedly making a false statement of his assets during his parliamentary election campaign last April.
By law, a lawmaker will lose their seat if a fine of more than 1 million won on violation of election law is finalized.
After the ruling, Lee told reporters that he respected the court's decision, but he would appeal.
