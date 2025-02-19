Over 120 Seoul public libraries to extend hours to 10 p.m.
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:58
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
Over 120 public libraries in Seoul will extend their hours to 10 p.m. this year, the city government announced Wednesday.
By staying open past the previous closing time of 6 p.m., Seoul aims to make more libraries accessible for salaried workers and students.
It also hopes to decrease individual household energy consumption, like heating and cooling, and designate libraries as shelters from the extreme hot and cold temperatures that are occurring more frequently.
A total of 10.6 billion won ($7.4 million) will be injected to fund half of the extra maintenance and labor costs arising from the added evening hours at 122 Seoul public libraries.
Last year, 114 libraries participated in the initiative.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)