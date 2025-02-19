 Over 120 Seoul public libraries to extend hours to 10 p.m.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Over 120 Seoul public libraries to extend hours to 10 p.m.

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 15:58
A late-night book talk being held at a Seoul public library [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A late-night book talk being held at a Seoul public library [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
Over 120 public libraries in Seoul will extend their hours to 10 p.m. this year, the city government announced Wednesday.  
 
By staying open past the previous closing time of 6 p.m., Seoul aims to make more libraries accessible for salaried workers and students.
 

Related Article

 
It also hopes to decrease individual household energy consumption, like heating and cooling, and designate libraries as shelters from the extreme hot and cold temperatures that are occurring more frequently.  
 
A total of 10.6 billion won ($7.4 million) will be injected to fund half of the extra maintenance and labor costs arising from the added evening hours at 122 Seoul public libraries. 
 
Last year, 114 libraries participated in the initiative.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Seoul Library Public libraries

More in Social Affairs

Opposition lawmaker fined 3 million won for violating election law

Korea's angry right-wing youth become YouTubers to rail against impeachment, liberals and the Chinese

Court orders retrial of ex-spy chief who assassinated Park Chung Hee in 1979

School stabbing suspect looked up murder articles, weaponry online, police say

Over 120 Seoul public libraries to extend hours to 10 p.m.

Related Stories

Books on wheels

More than a feeling

Public libraries harassed for 'rejecting' right-wing 'Stop the Steal' conspiracy book

An edible library

From ‘The Vegetarian’ to ‘Calculus,’ what books do students in Korea read?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)