School stabbing suspect looked up murder articles, weaponry online, police say
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 16:03
Police investigations revealed Wednesday that the teacher who admitted to stabbing a 7-year-old student in Daejeon searched murder articles and choice of weaponry online prior to committing the alleged crime, suggesting premeditation behind the act.
“We confirmed that the crime was planned beforehand through a forensic analysis of phone records, search records and other files,” said an official from the investigation team. “We will also look into hospital records, family, colleagues and friends to holistically figure out the motive of the crime.”
Police performed forensic analysis on the suspect’s cell phone, home computer and three school computers.
Kim Ha-neul, a first-grade student, was found unconscious with stab wounds at her elementary school in Daejeon on Feb. 10. She was rushed to hospital after the incident but was later pronounced dead.
A 48-year-old teacher, who was discovered with Kim in the same room, later admitted to killing the girl before she underwent surgery for injuries to her own neck.
The suspect is currently in the intensive care unit recovering from surgery, which has delayed face-to-face questioning.
When police attempted to question the suspect last week, questioning was halted as her blood pressure rose.
Officials say that since the suspect is currently wearing an oxygen mask, conversation is difficult.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
