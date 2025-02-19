 School stabbing suspect looked up murder articles, weaponry online, police say
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

School stabbing suspect looked up murder articles, weaponry online, police say

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 16:03
A memorial altar for 7-year-old Kim Ha-neul, who was allegedly stabbed to death by a teacher, is set up at Konyang University Hospital in Daejeon on Feb. 11. [NEWS1]

A memorial altar for 7-year-old Kim Ha-neul, who was allegedly stabbed to death by a teacher, is set up at Konyang University Hospital in Daejeon on Feb. 11. [NEWS1]

 
Police investigations revealed Wednesday that the teacher who admitted to stabbing a 7-year-old student in Daejeon searched murder articles and choice of weaponry online prior to committing the alleged crime, suggesting premeditation behind the act.  
 
“We confirmed that the crime was planned beforehand through a forensic analysis of phone records, search records and other files,” said an official from the investigation team. “We will also look into hospital records, family, colleagues and friends to holistically figure out the motive of the crime.”
 

Related Article

 
Police performed forensic analysis on the suspect’s cell phone, home computer and three school computers.  
 
Kim Ha-neul, a first-grade student, was found unconscious with stab wounds at her elementary school in Daejeon on Feb. 10. She was rushed to hospital after the incident but was later pronounced dead.
 
A 48-year-old teacher, who was discovered with Kim in the same room, later admitted to killing the girl before she underwent surgery for injuries to her own neck.
 
The suspect is currently in the intensive care unit recovering from surgery, which has delayed face-to-face questioning.
 
When police attempted to question the suspect last week, questioning was halted as her blood pressure rose.  
 
Officials say that since the suspect is currently wearing an oxygen mask, conversation is difficult.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Teacher Kim Ha-neul Daejeon

More in Social Affairs

Opposition lawmaker fined 3 million won for violating election law

Korea's angry right-wing youth become YouTubers to rail against impeachment, liberals and the Chinese

Court orders retrial of ex-spy chief who assassinated Park Chung Hee in 1979

School stabbing suspect looked up murder articles, weaponry online, police say

Over 120 Seoul public libraries to extend hours to 10 p.m.

Related Stories

Gov't to discuss measures on school safety after stabbing death of student

Police mull disclosing identity of teacher suspected of fatally stabbing 7-year-old girl

Wreath with IVE's name sent to 7-year-old stabbing victim's funeral

Beauty YouTuber Ha Neul says she's taking legal action against hate comments

Former professional golfers enjoy life in retirement
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)