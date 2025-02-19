 Galloping ahead
Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 20:00
Democratic Party (DP) chief Lee Jae-myung is pushing for income and inheritance tax reforms, taking a moderate stance to apparently attract center-right voters in a potential early presidential election. As Lee pushes for inheritance law reforms to allow for more exemptions, the People Power Party (PPP) is skeptical because the DP had shot down a similar proposal made by the conservative party and government last year. [PARK YONG-SEOK]  
 
