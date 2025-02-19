Aging cities, crumbling safety

No one anticipated that handling the aftermath of an accident could be this difficult. The incident in question occurred on Jan. 28 in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, where a sinkhole suddenly formed in the middle of a road. A two-ton truck driven by a man in his 70s plunged into the hole, and more than 20 days later, rescuers have yet to recover him. Initially, communication with the driver was possible, but now, even confirming his survival remains uncertain. The sinkhole, originally 5 meters (16.4 feet) wide and 10 meters deep, has expanded to 40 meters in width and 15 meters in depth. Estimates suggest that it will take at least three months to recover the driver, and several years to fully restore the road.Aging urban infrastructure is to blame. The primary culprit is a deteriorated sewer pipe installed 42 years ago, which corroded and collapsed. The 4.75-meter diameter pipe allowed soil to flow in, ultimately leading to the sinkhole. Authorities believe the truck driver was swept away by the sewage current. According to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, 2,600 sinkholes caused by aging sewage pipes were reported in 2022 alone. Japanese media have pointed out that while there is an urgent need to improve aging infrastructure, both funding and manpower are insufficient.This issue is not unique to Japan. In August of last year, a sinkhole in Seodaemun District, Seoul, swallowed a moving vehicle. According to Seoul city data, between 2015 and Sep. 1, 2023, 65 percent of the 222 ground subsidence incidents reported were linked to aging water and sewage pipelines. In Seoul, sewage pipes are in worse condition than water pipes — 55.6 percent of sewage pipes, a total of 6,019 kilometers, are over 30 years old.People naturally prioritize drinking water over wastewater. Since water supply pipes are directly associated with issues like rusty water, their replacement tends to be swifter. By contrast, sewage pipes, being largely invisible, often go unnoticed. Moreover, sewage pipes are larger than water supply pipes, making their replacement more complex and costly. Unlike high-pressure water pipes, sewage systems must be carefully installed to accommodate slopes and obstacles to prevent blockages. Seoul replaces about 50 kilometers of sewage pipes annually, with a budget of approximately 150 billion won ($112 million).Ultimately, large-scale private redevelopment projects such as apartment complex constructions are often the only way to update aging neighborhoods. In areas like Changsin-dong, Jongno District, where urban regeneration initiatives were once pursued, upgrading sewage systems was a key demand from residents. However, the project stalled due to costs — while the total budget for urban regeneration was 100 billion won, even more funding was required just for sewage pipe repairs. Without improvements to basic urban infrastructure, sustainable living in these neighborhoods remains uncertain. This issue is not only critical for Seoul but will also become increasingly pressing for regional cities facing population decline.As the frequency of sinkhole incidents increases worldwide, governments must prioritize long-term infrastructure planning. The Yashio case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting critical maintenance. Without proactive measures, cities risk not only financial burdens from repeated repairs but also the potential loss of lives.