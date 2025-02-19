Today's fortune: Feb. 19, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1936: Unexpected opportunities may arise — stay open to new ventures.1948: A delightful surprise awaits, bringing joy and prosperity.1960: A financial decision today could yield good results.1972: A fulfilling day with positive outcomes in personal matters.1984: Enjoyment in social or financial matters — spend wisely.1996: Luck is on your side, making this a great day for new experiences.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1937: Stay steady and avoid unnecessary expenses.1949: A relaxed day with minimal challenges.1961: Consider practical investments and save for the future.1973: New ideas may spark today; keep a notebook handy.1985: A fresh perspective on old problems will be beneficial.1997: Carve out some time for self-care to refresh and recharge.Wealth: LowHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1938: Best to stay in and avoid unnecessary travels today.1950: Social interactions may bring frustration — remain patient.1962: Keep emotions in check; avoid unnecessary disputes.1974: Be wary of overspending; finances could be tight.1986: A challenging situation may test your patience.1998: Avoid impulsive decisions — step back and observe first.Wealth: LowHealth: CautiousLove: TroubledLucky direction: West1939: Avoid distractions and focus on self-care today.1951: A simple routine will help you stay grounded.1963: Think carefully before committing to new ventures.1975: Pay attention to small details to avoid costly mistakes.1987: An emotional roller coaster of a day awaits, but stay calm and composed.1999: Take time for yourself before making any big decisions.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: RomanticLucky direction: East1940: Today is about meaningful connections.1952: A special moment with loved ones may unfold today.1964: Romance or friendships may bring unexpected happiness.1976: Embrace spontaneity and enjoy a pleasant surprise.1988: Confidence and charm will help you win people over.2000: Someone special may enter your life today.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: North1941: Savor the fact that life feels balanced and enjoyable today.1953: A peaceful, steady day is one perfect for reflection.1965: Things align in your favor. Embrace optimism.1977: Stronger connections with loved ones will uplift you.1989: Happiness radiates from within, so share your joy.2001: An opportunity may arise — take it with confidence.Wealth: GoodHealth: ExcellentLove: PassionateLucky direction: East1942: Feel youthful and energetic today!1954: The perfect time to start something new.1966: Enthusiasm will lead to successful outcomes.1978: Financial and personal matters align favorably.1990: Passion and creativity will shine in your work or hobbies.2002: Confidence is key — trust yourself and move forward.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GivingLucky direction: South1943: A thoughtful act will bring happiness today.1955: Share kindness — it will return tenfold.1967: Helping others will brighten your day.1979: Collaboration will bring better results.1991: Show appreciation for those who support you.2003: An unexpected gift or act of kindness may come your way.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: EnviousLucky direction: North1944: Avoid competition and focus on your own path.1956: Be grateful for what you have rather than longing for more.1968: Be humble, for your work will be recognized soon.1980: Someone else’s success may feel frustrating, but stay patient.1992: Work hard without comparing yourself to others.2004: Jealousy is wasted energy; use it to fuel motivation.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: West1945: A day of abundance — cherish what you have.1957: All aspects of life align beautifully today.1969: Strong teamwork leads to excellent results.1981: People will support your plans, so seize opportunities.1993: A chance to mend a broken relationship may arise.2005: Your words carry weight; use them wisely.Wealth: ModerateHealth: StableLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1946: Small but meaningful moments bring happiness.1958: Generosity will bring you unexpected rewards.1970: A surprise meeting may turn into something special.1982: A friend may need your guidance today.1994: An old acquaintance may reappear — welcome them.2006: A warm conversation will uplift your spirits.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1935: A peaceful, easygoing day ahead.1947: An opportunity to enjoy the finer things in life.1959: Prosperity and contentment — appreciate it.1971: A lucky break may bring an unexpected gain.1983: Embrace both financial and emotional stability today.1995: Enjoy meaningful connections and shared laughter.2007: A fresh start will come in a small but significant way.