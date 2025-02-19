 Trump says he will introduce 25% tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals and chips
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump says he will introduce 25% tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals and chips

Published: 19 Feb. 2025, 09:46
President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. on Feb. 18. [POOL/AP/YONHAP]

President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. on Feb. 18. [POOL/AP/YONHAP]


U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he intends to impose auto tariffs "in the neighborhood of 25%" and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports, the latest in a series of measures threatening to upend international trade.
 
On Friday, Trump said levies on automobiles would come as soon as April 2, the day after members of his cabinet are due to deliver reports to him outlining options for a range of import duties as he seeks to reshape global trade.

Related Article

 
Trump has long pointed to what he calls unfair treatment of U.S. automotive exports in foreign markets.
 
The European Union, for instance, collects a 10 percent tariff on vehicle imports, four times the U.S. passenger car tariff rate of 2.5 percent. The U.S., though, collects a 25 percent tariff on imported pickup trucks from countries other than Mexico and Canada, a tax that makes the vehicles highly profitable for Detroit automakers.
 
Trump told reporters on Tuesday that sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductor chips would also start at "25 percent or higher, and it will go very substantially higher over the course of a year."
 
He did not provide a date for announcing those duties and said he wanted to provide some time for drug and chipmakers to set up U.S. factories so that they can avoid tariffs.
 
Since his inauguration four weeks ago, Trump has imposed a 10 percent tariff on all imports from China, on top of existing levies, over China's failure to halt fentanyl trafficking. He also announced, and then delayed for a month, 25 percent tariffs on goods from Mexico and nonenergy imports from Canada.
 
He has also set a March 12 start date for 25 percent tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum, eliminating exemptions for Canada, Mexico, the European Union and other trading partners. Trump also announced that these tariffs would apply to hundreds of imported downstream products made of steel and aluminum, from electrical conduit tubing to bulldozer blades.
 
Last week, he directed his economic team to devise plans to impose reciprocal tariffs that match the tariff rates of every country product-by-product.
 
An auto import tariff of 25 percent would be a game-changer for a global auto industry that is already reeling from uncertainty caused by Trump's tariff drama.
 
A similar drama played out in 2018 and 2019 during Trump's first term, when the Commerce Department conducted a national security investigation into auto imports and found that they weakened the domestic industrial base. Trump had threatened car tariffs of 25 percent at that time, but ultimately took no action, allowing the tariff authority from that probe to expire.
 
But some of the research that went into the 2018 investigation may be reused or updated as part of a new automotive tariff effort. 

REUTERS
tags Donald Trump tariff auto 25%

More in World

Abortions resume in Missouri as GOP lawmakers strategize possible repeal

Kansas bans gender-affirming care for minors after GOP lawmakers reverse the governor's veto

299 deportees from U.S. held in Panama hotel as authorities try to return them to their countries

Trump says he will introduce 25% tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals and chips

U.S., Russia to hold talks on ending war without Ukraine

Related Stories

Trump's tariffs pose test to broadening economic partnership with Korea

Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China expected to have limited impact on oil prices

Trump will announce reciprocal tariffs before Indian prime minister's White House visit Thursday, official says

Trump to announce 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in latest trade escalation

Trump, Xi to talk as soon as this week amid trade war fears
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)