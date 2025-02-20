 HYBE, Naver, Kakao join Korea's major business lobby
HYBE, Naver, Kakao join Korea's major business lobby

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 18:36
Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin delivers the opening speech of the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin delivers the opening speech of the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) Chairman Ryu Jin delivers the opening speech of the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20.
 
Forty-six companies were admitted to the FKI during the meeting, including Naver, Kakao and HYBE. Ryu was also reappointed as chairman of the business lobby for an additional two-year term. In his remarks, Ryu promised to prioritize entrepreneurial spirit and corporate environment as essential to reviving the Korean economy.
 
From fifth from left, Dunamu CEO Lee Sirgoo, Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin and HYBE founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk take a commemorative photo with officials at the Federation of Korean Industries' 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

From fifth from left, Dunamu CEO Lee Sirgoo, Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin and HYBE founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk take a commemorative photo with officials at the Federation of Korean Industries' 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin delivers the opening speech of the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin delivers the opening speech of the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin, second from right, and officials participate in the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin, second from right, and officials participate in the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20. [YONHAP]

