HYBE, Naver, Kakao join Korea's major business lobby

Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) Chairman Ryu Jin delivers the opening speech of the organization's 64th regular general meeting at the FKI Tower in Yeouido on Feb. 20.Forty-six companies were admitted to the FKI during the meeting, including Naver, Kakao and HYBE. Ryu was also reappointed as chairman of the business lobby for an additional two-year term. In his remarks, Ryu promised to prioritize entrepreneurial spirit and corporate environment as essential to reviving the Korean economy.