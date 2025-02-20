New hires fall for second year straight

A job-seeker looks at job openings posted at the Seoul Western Employment Welfare Plus Center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 20.The proportion of new hires in wage-earning job positions declined for the second consecutive year in 2024, according to Statistics Korea data, having made up 30.7 percent of the total in 2022, 29.5 percent in 2023 and 28 percent in 2024.