 Short selling should expand: FSS chief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Short selling should expand: FSS chief

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 17:39
Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), speaks during a conference at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul on Feb. 20, 2025. [YONHAP]

Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), speaks during a conference at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul on Feb. 20, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The chief of Korea's financial watchdog voiced a need Thursday to expand the scope of stock short selling to allow the practice on more stocks as the country prepares to resume the scheme next month.
 
The country imposed a temporary ban on the practice in November 2023 after the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) uncovered a series of naked short-selling violations involving several global investment banks.


Related Article

 
“Short selling needs to be resumed on more diverse stocks in order to win market confidence,” FSS Gov. Lee Bok-hyun said in a conference.
 
Before the short selling ban, a total of 350 listed firms, namely the constituents of the Kospi and Kosdaq, had been subject to short selling.
 
He said a series of fairness and transparency-focused measures for the country's capital market will be consistently implemented going forward to boost market confidence.
 
The computerization of a short selling system, coupled with the planned launch of the country's secondary stock exchange, will help boost investor confidence, he stressed.
 
“We will focus on the setup of a transparent, fair paradigm for the capital market,” Lee said.
 
An alternative trading system will set sail next month for greater efficiency and convenience in the trading of securities.
 
Currently, the Korea Exchange (KRX), launched in 1956, is the country's only national operator of the stock market.
 
The country's secondary stock trading platform, Nextrade (NXT), will run from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., longer than the trading hours of the main bourse operated by the KRX, which is open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
 
The NXT will also offer lower fees than the main bourse and introduce different stock bid and ask prices.
 
The FSS chief said authorities will continue efforts to safeguard investors.

Yonhap
tags Korea short selling Kospi

More in Finance

Short selling should expand: FSS chief

Kospi snaps winning streak, won strengthens

Kospi opens lower after Trump's latest comments on tariffs

Goldman Sachs raises gold price forecast

Celltrion announces 100 billion won share buyback

Related Stories

Stocks open higher following short-selling ban

Financial watchdog to reinstate ban on short selling through next June

[VIDEO] A short guide to short selling

Short-selling ban could be lifted by next Q1: FSS chief

Short selling allowed from Monday on some shares

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)