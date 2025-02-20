잇따른 항공 참사로 저가항공사 기피 확산
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 15:05
Travelers shun budget carriers in droves after series of disasters
잇따른 항공 참사로 저가항공사 기피 확산
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Monday, February 10, 2025
Cho Min-seung, a 30-year-old researcher based in Seoul, recently canceled her Jeju Air ticket to Tokyo amid anxiety about the safety of the budget airline after a series of aircraft accidents involving low-cost carriers (LCCs).
anxiety: 불안감
budget airline: 저가항공사
a series of: 연이은, 일련의
low-cost carriers: 저비용항공사
서울에 거주하는 30세 연구원 조민승씨는 최근 연이은 저가항공사 항공기 사고로 안전에 대한 불안감이 커지면서 도쿄행 제주항공 티켓을 취소했다.
“We instead purchased a ticket from a flagship carrier, which cost me 200,000 won [$138.45] more,” Cho said. “I’d rather pay more. We really can’t feel relieved about the aircraft operated by budget carriers.”
instead: 대신
flagship carrier: 국적기
be relieved about: 안심하다
조씨는 “대신 국적기의 티켓을 사느라 20만원을 더 썼다”고 말했다. 그는 “차라리 돈을 더 내는 게 낫다” 며 “저가항공사가 운항하는 항공기를 타고는 안심할 수가 없다”고 전했다.
The number of passengers to Korea’s six major LCCs — Jeju Air, Jin Air, T’way Air, Eastar Jet, Air Busan and Air Seoul — which totaled 1.36 million between Dec. 23 and 29, the week before the Jeju Air crash, fell 15 percent to 1.16 million between Jan. 6 and 12, according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. It slightly rose to 1.27 million won in the week from Jan. 20–26.
fall: 줄어들다
slightly: 소폭, 약간
국토교통부 자료에 따르면 제주항공·진에어·티웨이항공·이스타항공·에어부산·에어서울 등 국내 6개 저비용항공사 승객 수는 제주항공 사고 발생 전인 지난해 12월 23~29일 1주일 간 136만명이었다. 이는 사고 이후인 1월 6~12일 116만명으로 떨어져 15% 감소했다. 1월 20~26일 주엔 127만 명으로 다소 회복했다.
Notably, the number of Jeju Air passengers plunged 34 percent during the same period.
notably: 특히
passenger: 승객
plunge: 급감하다
같은 기간(1월 6~12일) 특히 제주항공의 승객 수는 34% 떨어졌다.
The trend is jeopardizing the profit and reputations of Korea's budget airlines, which have enjoyed solid growth in sales and number of passengers amid booming travel sentiment since the Covid-19 pandemic.
jeopardize: 타격을 주다
reputation: 평판, 명성
solid: 탄탄한
이러한 추세는 코로나19 이후 여행 수요 증가로 매출과 승객 수에서 탄탄한 성장을 이어온 국내 저비용항공사들의 수익성과 평판에 타격이 된다.
The operators hit a snag after a Jeju Air aircraft crashed while landing at Muan International Airport, claiming the lives of 179 passengers. Only a month later, a massive fire broke out in an Air Busan aircraft preparing for takeoff apparently started from a portable battery charger at Gimhae International Airport, injuring seven people.
hit a snag: (장애물이나 어려운 상황 등에) 부딪히다
massive: 대형
takeoff: 이륙
무안국제공항 착륙 중 사고를 일으켜 탑승객 179명의 목숨을 앗아간 제주항공 여객기 사고 이후 저가항공사는 어려운 상황에 부딪혔다. 한 달이 지난 뒤에는 김해국제공항에서 이륙 준비 중이던 에어부산 항공기에서 대형 화재가 발생해 7명이 부상을 입었다. 에어부산 화재는 휴대용 배터리 충전기에서 시작된 것으로 추정된다.
Though the causes of the fatal incidents have not been fully determined, consumers speculate that weak maintenance capabilities and excessive flight frequency were primary contributors to the accidents.
fatal: 치명적인
speculate: 추측하다
비록 치명적인 사고의 원인이 아직 완전히 규명되지는 않았지만, 소비자들은 유지·보수 역량 부족과 과도한 비행 횟수가 사고의 주요 원인이라고 추측하고 있다.
LCCs normally minimize fares by cutting operating expenses by using secondhand aircraft and offering basic amenities.
minimize: 줄이다, 최소화하다
secondhand: 중고
amenity: 편의용품
일반적으로 저비용항공사는 운영 비용 절감을 위해 중고 항공기를 사용하고 기본적인 편의용품만 제공해 요금을 낮춘다.
The average monthly airplane operation time for Jeju Air was 418 hours as of the end of September last year, while T’way for 386 hours, significantly higher than Korean Air’s 355 hours and Asiana Airlines’ 335 hours, even considering that budget carriers mostly run shorter routes.
as of: (시점 등의) 기준
short route: 단거리 노선
지난해 9월 말 기준 제주항공의 월평균 항공기 운항 시간은 418시간, 티웨이항공 386시간, 대한항공의 355시간, 아시아나항공의 335시간이었다. 저비용항공사가 주로 단거리 노선을 운항한다는 점을 고려해도 대형항공사보다 상당히 긴 시간을 운항하고 있다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
