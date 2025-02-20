 Ceragem completes 13th Dream School project in India
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Ceragem completes 13th Dream School project in India

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 17:45
Ceragem funded computers, printers and desks for students at Government Inter College in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhan. [CERAGEM]

Ceragem funded computers, printers and desks for students at Government Inter College in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhan. [CERAGEM]

 
Ceragem, a home health care device company, said Thursday it had wrapped up its 13th project to provide educational opportunities for children in India, this time in the Northern state of Uttarakhand.
 
In this edition of its Dream School project, Ceragem revamped an information technology (IT) lab at the Government Inter College, a school for middle and high school students, by providing computers, printers and desks, the firm said.
 

Related Article

The Dream School program was launched in 2016. It is Ceragem’s Indian affiliate’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that aims to improve education facilities for children in India.
 
With the mission slogan “The future of children is the future of India,” the initiative has so far funded the opening of Dream Schools in 12 regions, including Mumbai and Gurugram, since its initiation.
 
The firm has especially focused on providing infrastructure for digital education, such as funding IT devices, since its seventh Dream School project, as digital skills become more important.
 
Ceragem’s India unit aims to establish at least 100 Dream Schools to provide quality education and IT training in the country.
 
“The Dream School’s goal is to give support so that Indian students can learn and grow in a good environment and achieve their dreams,” a spokesperson for Ceragem said in a press release.
 
“We will continue to strengthen our CSR efforts, such as helping the underprivileged, around the world,” the spokesperson added.
 
Ceragem India was established in 2005 and celebrated its 20th anniversary in January.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Ceragem Ceragem India

More in Industry

Acting President Choi urges lifting of 52-hour workweek cap, again

Ceragem completes 13th Dream School project in India

Will Trump's auto tariff push GM Korea to exit the country?

K-pop giants rally against NewJeans, group blames HYBE for trying to derail 'debut' as NJZ

Korea aims to develop 'world-class' AI model through new initiative

Related Stories

Ceragem's AI-powered health appliances bag 6 CES awards

India eyes possible shipbuilding partnership with delegation's visit to Korean shipyards

Odissi dancers of India and Korea to perform at Sarang Festival

Hyundai Motor's India unit files for blockbuster $3 billion IPO

Culinary exchange
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)