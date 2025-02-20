Ceragem completes 13th Dream School project in India
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 17:45
Ceragem, a home health care device company, said Thursday it had wrapped up its 13th project to provide educational opportunities for children in India, this time in the Northern state of Uttarakhand.
In this edition of its Dream School project, Ceragem revamped an information technology (IT) lab at the Government Inter College, a school for middle and high school students, by providing computers, printers and desks, the firm said.
The Dream School program was launched in 2016. It is Ceragem’s Indian affiliate’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that aims to improve education facilities for children in India.
With the mission slogan “The future of children is the future of India,” the initiative has so far funded the opening of Dream Schools in 12 regions, including Mumbai and Gurugram, since its initiation.
The firm has especially focused on providing infrastructure for digital education, such as funding IT devices, since its seventh Dream School project, as digital skills become more important.
Ceragem’s India unit aims to establish at least 100 Dream Schools to provide quality education and IT training in the country.
“The Dream School’s goal is to give support so that Indian students can learn and grow in a good environment and achieve their dreams,” a spokesperson for Ceragem said in a press release.
“We will continue to strengthen our CSR efforts, such as helping the underprivileged, around the world,” the spokesperson added.
Ceragem India was established in 2005 and celebrated its 20th anniversary in January.
