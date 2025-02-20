Entertainment shares jump on reports of end to China's 'ban' on K-content
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 13:08
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Shares of Korean entertainment firms shot up as markets opened Thursday morning after reports of China lifting its de facto ban on Korean content came out the previous day.
K-pop agency JYP Entertainment was trading at 863,000 won ($600.22), 6.41 percent higher than the previous trading session, at 9:03 a.m. HYBE rose by 4.49 percent, while YG Entertainment and SM Entertainment rose by around 9 percent each at the same time.
Movie and drama producer and distributor CJ ENM reached 64,500 won at 9:20 a.m., up 14.7 percent from Wednesday’s session.
Beijing unofficially banned the airing of Korean cultural content and K-pop stars’ performances or media appearances in China in retaliation of Korea’s deployment of a U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area of Defense missile defense battery system in the country in 2017.
China will open up cultural exchanges with Korea in the first half of this year, starting with the dispatch of a cultural delegation from the private sector next month, the Korea Economic Daily first reported Wednesday. The newspaper cited a high-ranking official on a committee focusing on Asia-Pacific and Chinese relations in preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
China’s official stance is that there is no such ban in place. Korean media content, however, is required to be screened by the state to be exported to the country, and there have been cases in which it was rejected. The KDB Future Strategy Research Institute, which works under the Korea Development Bank, estimated the entertainment and related markets’ losses to amount to 22 trillion won in 2017, when the boycott started.
Beijing issued a plan to stabilize foreign investment in 2025 that was approved by State Council executive members on Wednesday, which included plans to encourage “opening its education and cultural sectors,” Xinhua, China’s official state news agency, reported the same day.
The country will lift restrictions on loans for foreign-invested enterprises and provide support that China hopes will spur foreign investment in its high-tech and service sectors including culture, tourism, sports and health care.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
