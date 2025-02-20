 Kia unveils exterior of PV5 electric purpose-built vehicle
Kia unveils exterior of PV5 electric purpose-built vehicle

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:42
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


The exterior design of the passenger version of the Kia PV5, which will be unveiled at its EV Day set for Feb. 27 in Tarragona, Spain. [KIA]

Kia revealed the exterior design of its PV5 electric van, which will be available as both a cargo carrier and a people mover, on Thursday.
 
The PV5, first previewed at CES 2024, is Kia's first-ever purpose-built vehicle (PBV). A PBV is built on a flexible architecture with swappable bodies and is designed for specific uses, such as shuttling and last-mile delivery.
 

The exterior design of the cargo version of the Kia PV5, which will be unveiled at its EV Day set for Feb. 27 in Tarragona, Spain. [KIA]

The square-shaped van offers a futuristic look with a tall and boxy silhouette along with stylistic lighting elements, much resembling a Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van.
 
Both passenger and load-carrying variants will be offered, and the passenger version may challenge the market-conquering Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria minivans.
 
“While the PV5 is offered in three different body styles to provide innovative solutions for a diverse range of customer needs, they all embody the same consistent design values inspired by Kia’s design philosophy, ‘Opposites United,’” said Karim Habib, head of Kia's global design. “Each model confidently expresses a solid, bold, futuristic character and a highly capable attitude.”
 
The exterior design of the passenger version of the Kia PV5, which will be unveiled at its EV Day set for Feb. 27 in Tarragona, Spain. [KIA]

The PBV will be introduced to the public at Kia's annual EV Day, which is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Tarragona, Spain. Kia is also scheduled to unveil the EV4 and EV2 concept at the event.
 
The automaker inked a deal with Uber to develop electric vans based on its PV5 modular EV at CES 2024 in Las Vegas last year.
 
Kia CEO Song Ho-sung at the time also mentioned Coupang, Kakao Mobility and CJ Logistics as companies in talks for potential orders.
 
The exterior design of the cargo version of the Kia PV5, which will be unveiled at its EV Day set for Feb. 27 in Tarragona, Spain. [KIA]

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
