Kia unveils exterior of PV5 electric purpose-built vehicle
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:42
- SARAH CHEA
Kia revealed the exterior design of its PV5 electric van, which will be available as both a cargo carrier and a people mover, on Thursday.
The PV5, first previewed at CES 2024, is Kia's first-ever purpose-built vehicle (PBV). A PBV is built on a flexible architecture with swappable bodies and is designed for specific uses, such as shuttling and last-mile delivery.
The square-shaped van offers a futuristic look with a tall and boxy silhouette along with stylistic lighting elements, much resembling a Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van.
Both passenger and load-carrying variants will be offered, and the passenger version may challenge the market-conquering Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria minivans.
“While the PV5 is offered in three different body styles to provide innovative solutions for a diverse range of customer needs, they all embody the same consistent design values inspired by Kia’s design philosophy, ‘Opposites United,’” said Karim Habib, head of Kia's global design. “Each model confidently expresses a solid, bold, futuristic character and a highly capable attitude.”
The automaker inked a deal with Uber to develop electric vans based on its PV5 modular EV at CES 2024 in Las Vegas last year.
Kia CEO Song Ho-sung at the time also mentioned Coupang, Kakao Mobility and CJ Logistics as companies in talks for potential orders.
