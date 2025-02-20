Korea to send trade missions to Global South regions to diversify trade destinations

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday it will send seven trade missions to different regions in the Global South this year as part of efforts to diversify the country's trade destinations.The missions will be sent to the Middle East, Southwest Asia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Africa to promote exports of Korean companies to the regions, according to the Industry Ministry.The first such mission is set to visit Dubai this week and attend the 2025 Korea ICT Roadshow in the Middle East on Thursday.The Middle East has emerged as one of Korea's prominent trading partners, the ministry explained, noting the country posted an on-year increase in exports to the region for the fourth consecutive year in 2024.In particular, Seoul expects to expand cooperation with the United Arab Emirates on technology and supply chains following the bilateral comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed last year."2025 will be a critical turning point for South Korea's future industries to diversify their exports and supply chain cooperation to Global South regions," Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun said in a press release.Yonhap