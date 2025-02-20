Naver internally releases upgraded AI model HyperClova X
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 18:12
Naver has upgraded its flagship AI model, HyperClova X, touting it as a more cost-effective and efficient version of its predecessor as the company strives to close the gap with China’s DeepSeek model.
The updated version was released internally on Thursday, and Naver said it will be utilized to accelerate the integration of AI into a range of services, including search and commerce.
The latest iteration of HyperClova X is a lighter model, utilizing 40 percent of total parameters compared to the previous version, and is much cheaper to operate. The operating costs of the new model have been improved by over 50 percent.
The new model has earned an accuracy rate of 79.6 percent in a global AI benchmark, Massive Multitask Language Understanding, which evaluates the capabilities of large language models. OpenAI’s GPT-4 scored 86.4 percent and DeepSeek’s V3 achieved 88.5 percent.
Its multimodal capabilities have been refined to understand video content in addition to text and image data.
The Korean search giant said it is working on improving the model’s inferencing capabilities, and will release a HyperClova X model with plans to roll out a voice-enabled version in the second half of this year.
“Recently, technologies that enable the operation of high-performance AI models more cheaply is receiving attention, and Naver has continuously been pushing forward with research and development in such technologies as a company that integrates AI into services used by tens of millions of users daily,” said Sung Nako, head of Naver Cloud’s Hyperscale AI division, in a statement. “We anticipate the new HyperClova X to become the drive that provides distinctive AI services for more users, and will continue to strengthen our flagship model’s capabilities in inference and multimodalities in order to compete with global players.”
Naver will integrate the upgraded model to its AI chatbot Clova X in March, and will deploy the model to enterprise service Clova Studio, which is for businesses and developers to create and customize AI applications.
