Asia's hottest chefs to serve up cuisine in Seoul in lead-up to 50 Best Restaurants event
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 13:14
- LEE JIAN
A handful of Asia's hottest chefs are set to serve up meals in renowned Seoul restaurants in the lead-up to the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony next month.
Dubbed the "50 Best Signature Sessions," the special collaborative dining experiences run from March 22 to 26, with reservations available through the local restaurant platform CatchTable.
Kicking off the event is the Korean beef-focused upscale eatery Born & Bred, which will team up with chef Tam Kwok Fung of Macau's Cantonese fine dining restaurant Chef Tam's Seasons for dinner, priced at 500,000 won ($348), on March 22. Tam will incorporate Korea's seasonal ingredients with a focus on vegetables to add a unique twist to his dishes, while chef Min Kyung-hwan from Born & Bred will pair these creations with his signature hanwoo (Korean beef) cooking, the restaurant rankings organization said.
The one Michelin-starred Evett, headed by Australian chef Joseph Lidgerwood, will serve a fusion dinner for 350,000 won in collaboration with chef Rodolfo Guzmán from Chile's Boragó on March 23. The chefs, both known for their creativity and aesthetic platings, are anticipated to present unique interpretations of Asian and Latin American flavors.
Also on March 23, Seoul Michelin two-stars Mingles and Alla Prima, Hong Kong's The Chairman and Bangkok's Sorn are set to come together for a dinner course, priced at 750,000 won, that puts a modern spin on traditional Asian cuisine. Danny Yip and Kwok Keung Tung from The Chairman, Supaksorn Jongsiri from Sorn and Kim Jin-hyuk from Alla Prima join forces with chef Kang Min-goo from Mingles, named The Best Restaurant in Korea 2024 as part of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.
Up-and-coming chef Chudaree "Tam" Debhakam of Baan Tepa in Bangkok will be cooking a Korean lunch with a Thai twist for 350,000 won at Seoul's Michelin one-star diner, Soul, on March 24. Crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2025, Debhakam plans to deliver her culinary philosophy of sustainability and passion for indigenous produce to Seoul along with Soul's chefs Kim Hee-eun and Yoon Dae-hyun.
Teppan, a teppanyaki restaurant within Grand Hyatt Seoul, is slated to serve dinner on March 26, as part of the 50 Best Signature Sessions. The guest restaurant that it will collaborate with has not yet been announced.
More information on the 50 Best Signature Session dining experiences is available on the culinary ceremony's official website.
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants is a culinary event based on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, a list of eateries produced by British media company William Reed.
This year's event will be held in Seoul from March 23 to 25 and includes activities, such as banquets, talk sessions, workshops and the unveiling ceremony of 2025's top 50 restaurants in Asia selected by the 50 Best.
