Michelin releases list for budget-friendly gourmet eats in Seoul, Busan
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 15:02
- LEE JIAN
The Michelin Guide unveiled its new selection of value-for-money diners, also known as Bib Gourmand, for Seoul and Busan on Thursday.
A total of 77 establishments, with 58 in Seoul and 19 in Busan, made it on the list, which saw notable additions of Korean, Thai and vegan cuisine establishments.
They all offer meals for under 45,000 won ($31) per person, as per Michelin's guidelines for its Bib Gourmand selection, which was first introduced in 1997.
Ten restaurants in Seoul freshly entered the list, including two gomtang (beef bone soup) eateries, Gomtang Lab and Neungdong Minari; French-style Japanese ramen shop Nishimuramen; mandutguk (dumpling soup) diner Mipildam; nanmyeon, or egg noodles, parlor Seokyonanmyunbang; North Korean-style naengmyeon (cold buckwheat noodles) restaurant Seoryung; Thai bistro Youhan; and plant-based Korean Chinese restaurant ALT.a.
Four Busan restaurants also debuted on the list. They are naengmyeon eatery 100.1.Pyeongnaeng; creative bibimbap diner Bibijae; dwejigukbap, or pork soup, shop Jeongjitgan; and gomtang house Hanwolgwan.
"After nearly a decade of the Michelin Guide’s presence in Korea, we continue to witness the dynamic growth of Korean culinary culture through the diverse cooking styles at Bib Gourmand restaurants, which offer exceptional flavors at reasonable prices," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the guide, said.
"Seoul has firmly established itself as a new gastronomy destination, showcasing not only Korean cuisine but also flavors from Asia, America and Europe. Meanwhile, Busan stands out for its affordable dining scene, driven by local dishes made with unique regional ingredients.”
Detailed information on the 2025 Bib Gourmand selection in Seoul and Busan can be found on the Michelin Guide's official website.
The complete restaurant selection of the Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2025 will be unveiled on Feb 27.
