What we expect from the bipartisan consultative body (KOR)

The long-overdue meeting of a bipartisan consultative body aimed at addressing key national issues will finally take place this afternoon at the National Assembly. Attendees will include acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, People Power Party (PPP) Emergency Committee Chair Kwon Young-se and Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung. Although this consultative body consisting of the government and both ruling and opposing parties is not an official organization, it serves as a top-level dialogue channel to navigate pressing national issues amid the political turmoil caused by the presidential impeachment. Given that the necessity of such discussions has been raised since early this year but delayed due to political maneuvering, both the ruling and opposition parties, along with the government, must now focus on resolving urgent livelihood issues.



The most pressing matter is the supplementary budget. With economic indicators flashing red and consumer spending plummeting, there is widespread consensus on the need for fiscal intervention to stimulate the economy. On Feb. 13, the DP proposed an expansive supplementary budget of 35 trillion won ($24 billion), which included a controversial 13 trillion won "public welfare recovery consumption coupon" program. Initially, Lee stated that if the government and ruling party opposed such direct cash aids, the DP would forgo it. However, the program reappeared in the budget proposal under a different name, causing uncertainty over its approval. On Wednesday, Lee retreated slightly, suggesting that if allocating funds for consumption coupons was not feasible, the budget could instead be used to create jobs for young people, opening the door for potential compromise.



The PPP, on the other hand, advocates for a more targeted 2 trillion won "pinpoint supplementary budget" focusing on the AI sector. However, as Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong noted, excessive fiscal stimulus may lead to adverse side effects, while insufficient spending could render the effort ineffective. Considering the current economic crisis, a mere 2 trillion won seems unlikely to produce any significant impact. Rhee recently advised at the National Assembly that an appropriate supplementary budget should range between 15 and 20 trillion won. The ruling and opposition parties should take this recommendation into account and work toward an optimal budget size.



Another urgent issue on the agenda is pension reform. Both parties have already agreed to raise the national pension contribution rate from 9 percent to 13 percent. However, they remain divided on how much to increase the income replacement rate, leading to continued deadlock. Similarly, the Semiconductor Special Act, which both parties largely support, remains stalled due to disagreements over exemptions from the 52-hour workweek regulation.



If immediate consensus on these issues proves elusive, adopting a "seeking common ground while respecting differences" approach may be a practical solution. This means prioritizing agreements already reached and implementing them first. For instance, the National Assembly could approve the pension reform bill with just the contribution rate increase while continuing discussions on the income replacement rate. Likewise, the Semiconductor Special Act could be passed excluding the 52-hour workweek provision, with further negotiations on that issue to follow.



Partial progress is far better than letting the entire legislative agenda collapse. The ruling and opposition parties must set aside political interests and prioritize public welfare in their negotiations.





Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













이제야 열리는 여·야·정 협의체, ‘구동존이’ 자세 필요하다



경기부양용 추경 시급, 적정 규모 도출해야

국민연금·반도체법 합의된 것부터 처리를





오늘 오후 국회에서 여·야·정 국정협의체 회담이 처음으로 열린다. 최상목 대통령 권한대행과 우원식 국회의장, 권영세 국민의힘 비대위원장, 이재명 더불어민주당 대표가 참석한다. 국정협의체 운영의 필요성은 올 초부터 제기됐지만, 여야의 신경전 때문에 이제야 열리는 만큼 여야와 정부는 산적한 민생 현안 해결에 전력을 다해야 한다.



가장 시급한 현안은 추경이다. 모든 경제 지표에 빨간불이 켜지고 소비가 급속히 위축되는 시점이라 재정을 풀어 경기를 살리자는 데 반대할 사람은 아무도 없다. 민주당은 지난 13일 35조원 규모의 ‘수퍼 추경안’을 제시했다. 그런데 여기에 13조원 규모의 ‘민생 회복 소비쿠폰’ 사업이 포함돼 논란을 일으켰다. 이재명 대표는 당초 민생지원금에 대한 정부·여당의 반대로 추경안 통과가 어렵다면 관련 예산을 포기하겠다고 했다. 그런데 민생지원금을 이름만 바꿔 그대로 추경안에 담은 것이다. 이 때문에 추경안 처리가 불투명해지는 분위기였지만 이 대표가 어제 “소비쿠폰 예산 편성이 불가능하다면 청년 일자리 창출을 위해 예산을 쓰면 어떠냐”고 물러서 타협의 여지가 생겼다.



국민의힘은 인공지능 분야를 중심으로 2조원 규모의 ‘핀셋 추경’을 하자는 입장이다. 이창용 한국은행 총재의 표현을 빌리면 진통제를 너무 많이 쓰면 나중에 부작용이 오고 너무 적게 쓰면 약효가 없다. 당장의 경제 난국을 고려하면 2조원 정도로 무슨 경기 부양 효과가 생길지 의문이다. 이 총재는 최근 국회에서 “추경은 15조~20조원 규모로 하는 것이 바람직하다”는 의견을 제시했다. 여야는 이 총재의 권고를 참고해 적정한 추경 규모를 도출하기 바란다.



회담 의제인 국민연금 개혁도 시급한 과제다. 보험료율을 9%에서 13%로 올리는 건 이미 여야가 합의했다. 소득대체율을 현행 40%에서 얼마만큼 올리느냐를 두고 여야가 계속 줄다리기를 하고 있다. 반도체특별법은 대부분의 사항에서 여야가 의견 일치를 봤지만, 주 52시간 근무제 적용 예외에 발목이 잡혀 옴짝달싹하지 못하고 있다. 여야가 당장 최종 합의를 볼 수 없다면 지금까지 합의된 것부터 먼저 처리하는 ‘구동존이(求同存異)’의 자세가 해결책이 될 수 있다. 국민연금은 보험료율 인상부터, 반도체법은 주 52시간 문제를 제외한 나머지 내용을 먼저 2월 국회에서 통과시키는 것이다. 물론 미처리 쟁점은 계속 협의체에서 논의를 이어가는 조건이다. 전체 법안을 모조리 무산시키는 것보단 부분적으로나마 처리하는 게 나라를 위해 낫지 않겠나. 아무쪼록 여야가 당리당략을 떠나 민생 최우선의 입장에서 협상에 임하길 기대한다.

