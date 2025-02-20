BIBI to release two-track single 'Bluebird'
Singer and rapper BIBI will release a two-track single, “Bluebird,” on Thursday, her first new music in three months since her previous single "Derre" (2024).
The new single "Bluebird" will feature two songs: the title track and "Winter."
“The lead track ‘Bluebird’ embodies the hope of spring following winter, featuring the soothing sounds of acoustic guitar and BIBI’s warm vocals,” agency Feel Ghood Music said.
“The other track, ‘Winter,’ captures a cynical view on winter.”
BIBI participated not only in composing and producing the songs but also in producing the music videos, according to her agency.
BIBI debuted as a singer in 2019 with "The Manual for People Who Want to Love," and gained widespread recognition through her appearances on streaming platform Tving's talk show "Witch Hunt 2022" and her hit song "Bam Yang Gang“ (2024).
BIBI is also active as an actor, having starred in Disney+’s thriller series “Gangnam B-Side” (2024) and SBS drama “The Fiery Priest” season two (2024).
