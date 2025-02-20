BTS's J-Hope, IVE to headline Lollapalooza Berlin in July
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:44
Girl group IVE and BTS’s J-Hope will headline the upcoming Lollapalooza Berlin in July, joining main acts including Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone and Gracie Abrams.
The two-day Lollapalooza Berlin music festival will be held on July 12 and 13 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The final lineup for the festival was announced Wednesday.
J-Hope took the stage at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2022, performing 18 tracks. The BTS member is now set to kick off his “Hope On The Stage” world tour in Seoul on Feb. 28. He will then perform in 15 cities across Asia and North America.
IVE performed at Lollapalooza Chicago last year, singing 11 songs. The girl group will also take the stage at Lollapalooza Paris on July 20.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
