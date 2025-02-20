Blackpink in your area? 2025 world tour dates and venues revealed.
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 10:48
Girl group Blackpink’s 2025 world tour will kick off at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on July 5 and 6, its agency YG Entertainment said Thursday.
The tour will continue in North America with stops at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12, Soldier Field in Chicago on July 18, Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 22 and Citi Field in New York City on July 26.
Blackpink will then head to Europe, performing at Stade de France in Paris on Aug. 2, Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan on Aug. 6, Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 9 and Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 15. The tour will conclude with a set of shows at Tokyo Dome from Jan. 16 to 18 next year.
“Notably, Blackpink will be the first female K-pop group to hold solo concerts at Wembley Stadium in London and Goyang Stadium,” YG Entertainment said.
“We are preparing large-scale concerts that will rival Blackpink’s iconic ‘Born Pink’ world tour.”
This marks Blackpink’s first world tour in nearly two years since the group wrapped up its "Born Pink" tour in September 2023. That yearlong tour saw the quartet perform 66 shows in 34 cities, drawing a total of 1.8 million fans.
