 Blackpink in your area? 2025 world tour dates and venues revealed.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Blackpink in your area? 2025 world tour dates and venues revealed.

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 10:48
Girl group Blackpink at 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which took place from April 14 through 23, 2023. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Blackpink at 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which took place from April 14 through 23, 2023. [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group Blackpink’s 2025 world tour will kick off at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on July 5 and 6, its agency YG Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The tour will continue in North America with stops at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12, Soldier Field in Chicago on July 18, Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 22 and Citi Field in New York City on July 26. 
 

Related Article

 
Blackpink will then head to Europe, performing at Stade de France in Paris on Aug. 2, Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan on Aug. 6, Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 9 and Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 15. The tour will conclude with a set of shows at Tokyo Dome from Jan. 16 to 18 next year.
 
“Notably, Blackpink will be the first female K-pop group to hold solo concerts at Wembley Stadium in London and Goyang Stadium,” YG Entertainment said. 
 
A teaser for girl group Blackpink's upcoming 2025 world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

A teaser for girl group Blackpink's upcoming 2025 world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Teaser for girl group Blackpink's upcoming 2025 world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Teaser for girl group Blackpink's upcoming 2025 world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

 
“We are preparing large-scale concerts that will rival Blackpink’s iconic ‘Born Pink’ world tour.”
 
This marks Blackpink’s first world tour in nearly two years since the group wrapped up its "Born Pink" tour in September 2023. That yearlong tour saw the quartet perform 66 shows in 34 cities, drawing a total of 1.8 million fans.
 
The official schedule for Blackpink's 2025 world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]

The official schedule for Blackpink's 2025 world tour [YG ENTERTAINMENT]


BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Blackpink

More in K-pop

Blackpink in your area? 2025 world tour dates and venues revealed.

ZeroBaseOne concert film to premiere in cinemas next month

Seventeen's Hoshi X Woozi subunit to debut on March 10

Seventeen, IVE and other K-pop groups dominate IFPI music charts

NMIXX to release fourth EP on March 17

Related Stories

Choreography video for Blackpink's 'Forever Young' surpasses 200 million views

Blackpink’s 'How You Like That' hits record 500 million streams on Spotify

K-pop girl group Blackpink sees huge success with first online concert

Rosé to unveil solo project during Blackpink's 'The Show' on Jan. 31

Indonesian government to allow Blackpink to perform at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)