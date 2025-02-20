 Rosé's music copyrights move to U.S. as singer exits Komca membership
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 14:43
Girl group Blackpink's Rose [NEWS1]

 
Rosé of the girl group Blackpink has officially ended her membership contract with the Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca), the organization said on Thursday.
 
Founded in 1964, Komca is a nonprofit organization that manages the copyrights of musical works for artists and producers.
 

Rosé submitted her termination request on Oct. 31 last year, with the contract officially concluding on Jan. 31 this year after a three-month probation period, according to Komca. She is the first Korean artist to take this step since Seo Taiji in 2003.  
 
Rosé's move comes as she signed with Atlantic Records last September, according to local media Thursday. The label under U.S.-based Warner Music Group oversees her musical and publishing rights, meaning that Rosé’s American publisher will now manage all her copyrights.  
 
Blackpink is set to kick off its 2025 world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 5. The tour will then continue in nine cities across North America, Europe and Japan.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Rosé Blackpink

