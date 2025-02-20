Attention to 'Bongtail': Cast praises director's approach to 'Mickey 17'
Director Bong Joon-ho’s latest sci-fi film "Mickey 17," seamlessly weaves political nightmares into its story, with its themes being interpreted as having connections to Korea's recent recovery from martial law and the United States' tumultuous presidential election. Although the sentiment is there, nothing is directly represented, according to the cast and director of the upcoming sci-fi flick.
“The political nightmares from history, along with the many faces of dictators, are deeply woven into the film, but it seems that each country projects its own unique situation and history onto the story as they watch it,” Bong said during the film’s press conference held in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Thursday.
Ruffalo’s character, an egotistical commander, sparked speculation from viewers about whether he depicts certain real-life politicians, a notion the director has rejected by saying he was not based on any specific individual. Ruffalo portrays dictator Kenneth Marshall in the film — his first attempt at playing a villain.
“There's purposely a little bit of a lot of different people in [my character]. Even at times, his accent changes or the way he speaks changes because I wanted it to be open-ended,” Ruffalo said. “I welcome people to identify him with leaders that are all over the world today, or from the past.”
Set for release on Feb. 28 in Korea, the film is an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel “Mickey7.” It follows the story of Mickey Barnes, a disposable employee who gets “printed,” or regenerated, each time he dies while completing extreme missions during a human expedition to colonize Niflheim, a faraway ice planet. However, things take an unexpected turn when Mickey 17, the 17th version of Mickey, encounters Mickey 18, who was printed under the assumption that Mickey 17 had died.
The film features actors Robert Pattinson, who plays Mickey, Steven Yeun as Timo, Naomi Ackie as Nasha, Mark Ruffalo as Kenneth Marshall and Toni Collette as Ylfa, Kenneth’s wife.
Its North American premiere is on March 7, a week after the film’s Korean release.
The political nuance of the film brought about multiple questions including the political situations of both Korea and United States, especially those regarding martial law and the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Bong responded by expressing his "pride" in the Korean people.
“Even after martial law, our daily lives continue without hesitation,” Bong said. “I hope many people come to see my film, and just yesterday, we had a great screening. That, in itself, is a proud testament to how our people have already overcome martial law.”
“I believe martial law has already been overcome. Now, only the legal and formal procedures remain.”
Ruffalo's first-ever role as an antagonist was something he was “very surprised” to be offered when it first came his way.
“I read it and I thought, am I reading the right part?” the actor said. “But I'm so grateful that [the director] did think of me and that [he] believed in me even when I was doubting myself along the way.”
Director Bong is also nicknamed as “Bongtail,” a combination of Bong and detail. It refers to the meticulous detail that he shows in his work. His micromanagement was even liberating at times, according to Ackie.
“I think there's this feeling you have as an actor, when I look at directors like they're my parents for a little bit,” Ackie said. “I would like to have boundaries to feel safe enough to be able to reach the places that I know the story needs to go. And so, the ‘Bongtail-esque-nature' of Bong's work — it freed me up in a way that I didn't anticipate.”
Actors Ackie, Ruffalo and Yeun attended the press conference in Korea, which marks Ackie’s first visit to the country and Ruffalo’s first in 10 years. Pattinson had visited Korea just last month.
“It's great to be back,” Ruffalo said. “The last time I was here, I was received so warmly that it made all of my 'Avengers' castmates jealous, especially Robert Downey Jr., which only made me happy because he's never jealous of anybody.”
While many cinephiles eagerly attempt to interpret the film sociologically or politically for its embedded meanings, the director emphasized that he never had a strong intention of that type of viewing. He noted that analyzing concepts like capitalism is a task best handled by experts in the social sciences, not by him.
“All the small, seemingly insignificant details of each character build up and come together to create a two-hour film, and ‘Mickey 17’ is no different,” Bong said. “Films are made to share the emotions of humans that breathe in those small spaces between moments.”
The director insists that “Mickey 17” is truly worth the theater experience, promising a visual feast filled with “spectacles.”
“'Mickey 17’ features spectacular scenes like spaceships soaring through space and tens of thousands of Creepers [alien creatures] dashing across the snowfields,” the director said.
“But beyond that, there are also many moments where the actors' incredibly delicate, nuanced performances become a spectacle in themselves on the big screen. So, if you don’t watch it in theaters, you’ll probably regret it.”
