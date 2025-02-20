 Kim Sae-ron's posthumous film aims to premiere later this year
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 18:46
Kim Sae-ron [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Late actor Kim Sae-ron's posthumous film, "Everyday We Are" (translated), aims to premiere within this year, according to a Yonhap News report.
 
The director of the film, Kim Min-jae, told the news agency on Thursday that he is in the process of editing the recorded footage into the film version. The exact date of premiere has not been decided.
 

Based on the KakaoPage webtoon of the same name, the film centers on teenage romance and friendship.
 
Kim plays Han Yeo-ul, a high school student who has a passion for basketball. Actor Lee Chae-min plays Oh Ho-su, Yeo-ul’s childhood friend and love interest.
 
“Everyday We Are” will be produced into both a film and series. It will premiere as a movie first and then be revealed as a seven-episode drama series. Filming wrapped up in 2021.
 
“The film was initially finalized to premiere in the latter half of this year, but the recent sad news has been so shocking,” Kim said. “I realize that the only thing I can do for Sae-ron is to show her acting talents and beauty to the public so that she won’t be forgotten.”
 
Kim died on Sunday at the age of 24. Her death was ruled a suicide by the police.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags kim sae-ron actor suicide

