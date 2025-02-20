More in Movies

K-pop stars unite for nostalgic romance remake 'You Are the Apple of My Eye'

'The Old Woman with the Knife' locks in May domestic release

'Nocturnal,' 'Captain America: Brave New World' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Hong Sang-soo competes, Bong Joon-ho returns with 'Mickey 17' at Berlin Film Festival

'Sunny Day' explores South Jeolla islands, romance and meaning of life