 Blackpink's Jisoo, Seo In-guk to star in upcoming Netflix rom-com
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 15:36
Blackpink's Jisoo, left, and singer and actor Seo In-guk [BLISSOO, STORY J COMPANY, NETFLIX]

Netflix’s new romance comedy series, starring Blackpink’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk, will soon begin production, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.
 
Under the working title of “Boyfriend on Demand,” the upcoming series will revolve around a female webtoon producer 
who uses a virtual dating simulation program to escape reality. 
 

Jisoo will take on the role of Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who uses a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program to find her dream guy. The Blackpink member is currently starring in Coupang Play’s ongoing zombie original series “Newtopia,” receiving mixed reviews on her acting.
 
Singer and actor Seo, who starred in “Doom at Your Service” (2021) and "Café Minamdang" (2022), portrays Mi-rae’s rival producer Park Kyeong-nam.
 
Director Kim Jung-sik, known for “Work Later, Drink Now” (2021), takes the helm of the series.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Blackpink's Jisoo, Seo In-guk to star in upcoming Netflix rom-com

