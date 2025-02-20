러시아 도서관, 한국 외교관 기증 지구본 “국경 왜곡이라 반환”
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 15:04
Angry Russian library returns globe gifted by South Korean diplomat for depicting Russian-occupied regions as Ukrainian
러시아 도서관, 한국 외교관 기증 지구본 “국경 왜곡이라 반환”
Korea JoongAng Daily 2면 기사
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025
A Russian library said it will return a globe gifted by a Korean diplomat, arguing that it "inaccurately" depicts Russia's borders and still marks territories seized in the war against Ukraine as Ukrainian territory and constitutes a diplomatic discourtesy, reported Russian state media.
globe: 지구본
seize: 점령하다
diplomatic discourtesy: 외교적 결례
한국 외교관으로부터 지구본을 받은 러시아의 한 도서관이 러시아가 전쟁으로 점령한 지역이 여전히 우크라이나 영토로 ‘부정확하게’ 표시돼 있으며 이는 외교적 결례라 반환할 예정이라고 러시아 관영 매체가 보도했다.
According to Russia's state news agency Tass on Monday, the Vladimir Mikhailovich Sangi Central Library in Sakhalin recently received the globe donated by Park Sang-tae, head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Chancellery of the Consulate General of Korea in Vladivostok. The head of the library, Olga Rozhnova, took issue with the gift, pointing out that it depicts Crimea and parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed as Ukrainian territories.
take issue: 문제 삼다‘
annex: 장악하다, 합병하다
러시아 관영 타스통신은 월요일 (2월10일) 사할린에 있는 블라디미르 미하일로비치 산기 중앙도서관은 최근 주블라디보스토크 대한민국 총영사관 유즈노사할린스크 출장소의 박상태 소장으로부터 지구본을 받았다고 보도했다. 올가 로즈노바 도서관장은 이 지구본에 크림반도와 러시아가 장악한 동부 및 남부 일부 지역이 우크라이나로 표시돼 있다고 지적했다.
She described the actions of Park as "unacceptable," arguing that a diplomat should be aware of the "deliberate distortion" of Russia's borders. She added that keeping such a globe in a municipal institution could be seen as an "expression of separatism." The library opted to return the globe to Park, deeming it "the only possible action," and has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry, claiming that the diplomat's gift "clearly violates the host country's laws," according to Tass.
deliberate: 고의적, 의도적
distortion: 왜곡
그는 박 소장의 행동을 “용납될 수 없는 행동”이라며 외교관이라면 ‘고의로 왜곡된’ 러시아 국경을 표시한 것을 알았어야 한다고 했다. 또 그는 지방 공공기관에 이런 지구본을 두는 것이 “분리주의 표현”으로 간주될 수 있다는 점을 이해하지 못할 리가 없다고 덧붙였다. 도서관은 법적 책임을 피하기 위해 지구본을 돌려주기로 결정했으며 러시아 외무부에 주재국 법을 명백하게 어긴 외교관의 선물에 대해 보고했다고 타스통신은 전했다.
Korea's Foreign Ministry defended the globe, saying that it was produced in accordance with international cartographic standards. "The globe was produced based on the cartographic practices of international organizations and major map publishers and has been commonly used to promote the labeling of the East Sea," the ministry said in a statement to the Korea JoongAng Daily on Tuesday evening.
cartography: 지도 제작
한국 외교부는 지구본이 국제 기준에 따라 제작됐다고 해명했다. 외교부는 “지구본은 국제기구, 주요 지도제작사 등의 지도 제작 관행에 근거해 만든 것으로서 동해 지명 표기 홍보를 위해 통상적으로 사용해온 물품”이라고 코리아중앙데일리에 화요일 (2월11일) 설명했다.
Russia forcibly annexed Crimea in 2014 and, following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, took control of parts of eastern Ukraine, including large chunks of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Moscow now claims these territories as part of Russia and has held referendums in the occupied areas. However, Ukraine, the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and most of the international community do not recognize these claims, condemning the annexations as illegitimate. Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also stated that it does not acknowledge Russia's annexation of Ukrainian land.
forcibly: 강제로
referendum: 국민 투표
러시아는 2014년 크림반도를 강제 병합했고 2022년 2월 대대적인 우크라이나 침략이 진행돼 도네츠크·루한스크·헤르손·자포리자 등이 포함된 우크라이나 동부를 장악했다. 러시아 정부는 현재 점령 지역을 자국 영토의 일부라고 주장하며 주민투표도 실시해왔다. 그러나 우크라이나, UN, 미국, EU 등을 포함해 국제사회 구성원 대다수는 러시아의 주장을 인정하지 않고 있다. 한국 외교부도 러시아의 우크라이나 영토 병합을 인정하지 않는다는 입장이다.
WRITTEN BY SEO JI-EUN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)