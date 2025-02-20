Embassy of Turkmenistan holds diplomatic briefing on 'Year of Peace and Trust' initiative
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 21:01
- LIM JEONG-WON
The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Korea held a briefing Thursday on the framework for the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” based on the UN General Assembly resolution that the country initiated last September.
The embassy invited officials from Seoul’s Foreign Ministry and members of the local media and gave insights into the activities and priorities of Turkmenistan while explaining the background of the initiative at the diplomatic briefing.
“The trends and events of the last few years indicate serious changes in international and interstate relations, the intensification of global and regional contradictions, and the emergence of conflicts in various parts of the world,” the embassy said in a press release.
“In the current circumstances, as a responsible state, Turkmenistan advocates for taking measures to consolidate international efforts to overcome the current crisis on a constructive platform and to form the corresponding political and diplomatic prerequisites and opportunities for this purpose.”
“Turkmenistan considers the decision to declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust as a global-scale event and a genuine opportunity for a qualitative transition to a new stage in international relations,” said Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Korea Begench Durdyyev during the diplomatic briefing.
Durdyyev gave a brief look into the status and history of Turkemnistan's neutrality and how Turkmenistan has presented a “concept of activities and priorities” designed to underscore the relevance of neutrality as a practical strategy for mitigating conflict and promoting development.
“Turkmenistan believes that by strengthening partnerships — especially with neutral and non-aligned states — the international community can develop more effective ways to prevent and resolve disputes,” said Durdyyev, introducing a list of events the Turkmenistan government and the embassy have prepared to commemorate the 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.
“We would like to invite the government of Korea, representatives of Korean media, and academic institutions to actively participate in these events.”
“Over the past three decades, Turkmenistan and Korea have worked hand in hand to advance our common goals, deepening ties in various fields, including politics, economy, culture and education,” Durdyyev said.
“Both Turkmenistan and Korea share a steadfast commitment to peace, security, and stability. Marking 33 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, our countries continue to demonstrate the value of balanced, forward-looking diplomacy that underscores dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect.”
