National Assembly speaker meets acting U.S. envoy to discuss China, bilateral ties, Trump

South Korea anxiously watches as U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine begin amid uncertainty

Gyeongju APEC summit's official website goes live

Korea allocates 6.5 trillion won to development assistance in 2025

Former U.S. envoy warns Trump could sideline South Korea like Ukraine in potential talks with North

Related Stories

North Korea keeps quiet on Trump’s re-election as U.S. president

Trump signals plans for new summit with Kim Jong-un

White House says Trump will pursue complete denuclearization of North Korea

Trump's 'nuclear power' comments cloud U.S. stance on North Korea's status

Former Pentagon official expects Trump to pursue reengagement with Kim Jong-un