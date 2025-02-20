Booyoung Group awards $278,000 in scholarships to 98 international students
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 16:56
- LEE TAE-HEE
Booyoung Group's WooJung Education & Culture Foundation awarded a total of 400 million won ($278,000) in scholarships to 98 international students.
A scholarship award ceremony took place at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Thursday, where 98 students from 30 countries received scholarships.
International undergraduate and graduate students from countries that participated in the Korean War, as well as nations in Southeast Asia, Africa and Central Asia, are eligible to apply. Applicants are recommended by universities and foreign embassies in Korea, with the foundation selecting scholars twice a year.
Arguello Gaona, a Colombian student studying at Sookmyung Women's University, was selected as a representative scholar.
"Influenced by my grandfather, who is a veteran of the Korean War, I wanted to pursue my education in Korea, a country that achieved the 'Miracle on the Han River,'" said Gaona. "There were many financial difficulties, but thanks to the support of the WooJung Education & Culture Foundation, I was able to focus solely on my studies, for which I’m deeply grateful."
The WooJung Education & Culture Foundation was founded in 2008 and has been offering scholarships to international students since 2010. As of Thursday, 2,645 international students have received scholarships totaling 10.4 billion won.
"We hope the scholarship can help ease the financial burden on international students, allowing them to focus on their studies," said Lee Joong-keun, chair of the foundation and Booyoung Group. "We also hope they will serve as bridges connecting their home countries and Korea in the future."
