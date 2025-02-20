Ewha Womans University to hold spring graduation ceremony, international student youngest Ph.D. graduate
Ewha Womans University will hold its spring graduation ceremony on Feb. 24, with a Vietnamese international student set to become this year’s youngest doctorate graduate.
A total of 3,507 students will graduate in the upcoming ceremony, the university announced Thursday. Of them, 2,189 are earning bachelor's degrees, 1,179 are completing master's programs and 139 are receiving doctorate degrees.
Among the 3,507 graduates, 192 are international students — 89 earning bachelor's degrees and 103 completing master's and Ph.D. programs.
Nguyen Thi Anh, a 27-year-old Vietnamese student, is the youngest doctorate graduate of this spring's ceremony.
She enrolled in the Department of Physics' combined master's and Ph.D. program in 2020 and is graduating this year.
Before joining Ewha, Nguyen met professors from the physics department when they visited Hanoi National University of Education in 2019 to recruit talented international students. At the time, she was a junior physics student at the Vietnamese university and was later offered an internship at Professor Kim Dong-wook's Emerging Device Physics Lab.
"I have never regretted my decision to major in physics," said Nguyen. "I'm very thankful to my family, who encouraged me to continue my studies, and I'm very much looking forward to my future research."
Nguyen has been offered a postdoctoral researcher position at the Center for Quantum Nanoscience, a lab located on the Ewha Womans University campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. She will conduct research on quantum material-light interactions using scanning tunneling microscopy.
For the university's bachelor's program, Choi Won-ji is the youngest graduate this spring. Choi entered high school two years early and spent eight semesters at Ewha's Department of Psychology, graduating summa cum laude at the age of 21.
Choi is currently preparing for the national teacher certification exam, hoping to become a middle school counselor.
Paik Hee-young is the oldest doctorate graduate of this spring’s ceremony at the age of 62, having enrolled in a Ph.D. program at Ewha’s Department of Kinesiology and Sports Studies when she was 53.
Paik earned a bachelor's degree at Japan's Nihon University, a master's at Ewha Womans University's Department of Physical Education and a Ph.D. in sports education at Hanyang University.
