China's top envoy expresses concerns over 'anti-Chinese' sentiment in Korea
Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 10:11
China's top envoy to Korea, Dai Bing, said Wednesday he has voiced concerns over what he described as "anti-Chinese sentiment" being incited by some conservatives in Korea.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the ambassador said he had expressed "serious concerns over certain forces in South Korea spreading rumors and inciting anti-Chinese sentiment" during a meeting with Rep. Kim Seok-ki of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) the previous day.
Kim is currently the chair of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.
The remarks come amid rumors from some far-right conservative groups and certain PPP lawmakers that China attempted to interfere with Korea's elections.
Anti-Chinese sentiment came to the forefront last week when a supporter of the now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to break into the Chinese Embassy in Seoul.
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul earlier expressed regret and concern over the attempted trespassing.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)