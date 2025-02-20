 China's top envoy expresses concerns over 'anti-Chinese' sentiment in Korea
China's top envoy expresses concerns over 'anti-Chinese' sentiment in Korea

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 10:11
This image, captured from the X account of China's top envoy to Korea, Dai Bing, second from left, shows his meeting with Rep. Kim Seok-ki, second from right, of the ruling People Power Party on Feb. 18. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

China's top envoy to Korea, Dai Bing, said Wednesday he has voiced concerns over what he described as "anti-Chinese sentiment" being incited by some conservatives in Korea.
 
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the ambassador said he had expressed "serious concerns over certain forces in South Korea spreading rumors and inciting anti-Chinese sentiment" during a meeting with Rep. Kim Seok-ki of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) the previous day.

Kim is currently the chair of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.
 
The remarks come amid rumors from some far-right conservative groups and certain PPP lawmakers that China attempted to interfere with Korea's elections.
 
Anti-Chinese sentiment came to the forefront last week when a supporter of the now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to break into the Chinese Embassy in Seoul.
 
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul earlier expressed regret and concern over the attempted trespassing.

