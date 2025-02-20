China's top envoy expresses concerns over 'anti-Chinese' sentiment in Korea

China's top envoy to Korea, Dai Bing, said Wednesday he has voiced concerns over what he described as "anti-Chinese sentiment" being incited by some conservatives in Korea.In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the ambassador said he had expressed "serious concerns over certain forces in South Korea spreading rumors and inciting anti-Chinese sentiment" during a meeting with Rep. Kim Seok-ki of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) the previous day.Kim is currently the chair of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.The remarks come amid rumors from some far-right conservative groups and certain PPP lawmakers that China attempted to interfere with Korea's elections.Anti-Chinese sentiment came to the forefront last week when a supporter of the now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attempted to break into the Chinese Embassy in Seoul.The Chinese Embassy in Seoul earlier expressed regret and concern over the attempted trespassing.Yonhap