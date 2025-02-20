More in North Korea

South Korea slams North's 'inhumane' troop deployment to Russia after newspaper interviews POWs

Earthquakes shook North Korea three times more than average last year: KMA

China's top envoy expresses concerns over 'anti-Chinese' sentiment in Korea

U.S. can respond in 'overwhelming' way in case of North Korean ICBM attack, official says

North Korea slams U.S. for using Aukus to bolster 'nuclear alliance' in Asia-Pacific