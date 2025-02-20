 Yoon set to become first sitting president to stand criminal trial
Yoon set to become first sitting president to stand criminal trial

Published: 20 Feb. 2025, 09:36 Updated: 20 Feb. 2025, 09:58
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on Feb. 4. [JOINT PRESS RELEASE]

Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on Feb. 4. [JOINT PRESS RELEASE]

 
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to attend the first preliminary hearing of his criminal trial Thursday on charges of leading an insurrection and abuse of power, making him the nation's first sitting president to stand criminal trial.
 
With his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court nearing its final stage, the preliminary hearing of Yoon's criminal trial at the Seoul Central District is expected to clarify the main disputes of the case and plan for future proceedings.
 

Yoon's lawyers are likely to claim that Yoon's failed bid to impose martial law on Dec. 3 was a legitimate act of governance, while the prosecution is expected to argue that Yoon's declaration was illegal and intended to subvert the Constitution.
 
While the preliminary hearing does not require the defendant's presence, Yoon will attend the hearing, according to his lawyers.
 
Meanwhile, the court will also hold a concurrent hearing to review Yoon's request to cancel his arrest and release him. Considering his appearance at the court, Yoon could argue against the arrest himself.
 
Yoon has been held at a detention center since mid-January after being detained by investigators on charges of inciting an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law.
 

Yonhap
